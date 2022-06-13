ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Hornets Pre-Draft Workout Participants - June 13th

By Schuyler Callihan
All Hornets
 4 days ago

Recap of today's pre-draft workout participants.

The Hornets are rolling along with pre-draft workouts as they hosted six more prospects on Monday. Below are today's participants.

Ron Artest III (KW Titans/Canada)

Alex Barcello (BYU)

Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse)

Malcolm Cazalon (Mega Mozzart/Serbia)

Christian Koloko (Arizona)

Kur Kuath (Marquette)

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Steph Curry gets frustrated with reporter after winning title

Steph Curry was feeling great on Thursday night after winning the fourth championship of his career. But he didn’t enjoy a reporter killing his vibe after the game. Curry’s Golden State Warriors beat the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the championship. Curry also was named NBA Finals MVP for the first time in his career.
NBA
Yardbarker

Mariners recall four-time All-Star Justin Upton from Triple-A

Upton had been with the Los Angeles Angels from August 2017 until he was designated for assignment, and subsequently released by the club in early April. The four-time All-Star and three-time Silver Slugger Award winner signed a one-year deal with the Mariners in mid-May. Through 12 games with the Triple-A...
