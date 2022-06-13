ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Ducey contracts COVID-19, will miss Pence meeting

By Associated Press
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N50n0_0g9CKVdE00

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has tested positive for COVID-19 and won’t attend a planned political event Monday with former Vice President Mike Pence, his spokesman said.

Ducey is asymptomatic and feels well, spokesman C.J. Karamargin said.

The Republicans had planned a border visit Monday morning, and then Pence plans to give a midday border security speech in Phoenix.

Both are working to amplify GOP messaging on border issues that they see as a potent political issue. Ducey co-leads the Republican Governors Association. Pence is seen as a possible 2024 presidential candidate.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Coronavirus
Local
Arizona Health
Phoenix, AZ
Health
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Coronavirus
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Doug Ducey
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy