Post Malone Announces 'Twelve Carat Tour' With Roddy Ricch

Photo: Getty Images

Post Malone is going on tour!

Hot off the success of his latest album Twelve Carat Toothache , the "Circles" rapper is preparing to hit the road for a 33-show tour around the U.S. and Canada later this year. He announced the tour in a post to social media on Monday (June 13), adding that Roddy Ricch would be joining for several stops along the tour.

Twelve Carat Toothache , Post's fourth studio album, serves as the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2019's Hollywood's Bleeding and features a host of collaborations including with Ricch, The Weeknd , Doja Cat , Gunna , The Kid LAROI and Fleet Foxes .

The tour kicks off in Omaha, Nebraska on September 10 and ends with a show in Los Angeles on November 15. Tickets go on sale Friday (June 17), but presale tickets are available on Tuesday (June 14).

Check out the full list of dates below: