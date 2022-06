Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a letter to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) yesterday urging it to press forward with its original plan to build a border wall in Webb and Zapata Counties. The Biden Administration is currently conducting an “Environmental Assessment” of the wall, the construction of which was directed by Congress in 2020 and has since been stalled by the Biden Administration. This Assessment will likely be used as a pretext to halt any ongoing construction.

