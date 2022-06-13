ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Cooling station opens in Birmingham

ABC 33/40 News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Birmingham is opening a cooling station. Those...

abc3340.com

ABC 33/40 News

Strong storms cause damage in central Alabama

Severe thunderstorm warnings had an impact in several areas across central Alabama on Wednesday afternoon and night with strong storms moving westward, staying south of Interstate 59. Wind gusts were reported to be 50 to 60 miles per hour and the storms included several reports of hail. A tree was...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Schools staying vigilant with safety protocols during summer classes

Birmingham, AL (WBMA) — Two weapons made it onto the campus of Wenonah High School Wednesday. Security teams located both guns and the students who brought them in. No one was injured. When it comes to making changes after the incident, Dr. Willie Goldsmith says there are no plans...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Dog rescued from fire in Tuscaloosa

The Tuscaloosa Fire & Rescue Department responded to a structure fire Thursday and were forced into action to rescue a dog trapped inside. Firefighters responded to the scene on 74th Street around 4:45 p.m., arriving to find a fire in the basement with the dog trapped. Their rescue efforts were successful with the dog carried out of the building and no firefighters sustaining any injuries.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

3-year-old girl drowns in community pool in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A 3-year-old girl drowned Wednesday in the Tannehill Preserve community, according to the Lake View Police Department. Police said multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the community pool and the girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. Police called the...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Birmingham woman jailed, accused of threatening daycare

A Birmingham woman has been arrested after police say she made threats toward a local daycare. According to a release from the Birmingham Police Department, 26-year-old Kayla Warren threatened to shoot students and staff members at New Hope Preschool after an argument with a staff member on June 13, 2022.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Scattered strong to severe storms later today

SCATTERED STORMS LATER TODAY: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with temperatures in the 70s; we rise into the 90s again today with a partly sunny sky. During the heat of the day, random, scattered storms will likely form over the southern 2/3 of the state, and those could pack a punch. SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms today mainly for areas south of I-59.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Crews battle large fire at Fairfield apartment complex

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBMA) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at an apartment complex on Fairfax Drive in Fairfield Wednesday afternoon. Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including Birmingham Fire and Rescue and the Fairfield Fire Department. American Red Cross disaster volunteers are currently assisting people displaced by...
FAIRFIELD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Hoover City Schools gets 20 new air-conditioned buses

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — The Hoover City Schools (HCS) District Transportation Department announced new additions to its fleet of school buses Tuesday night. HCS said it received 13 new 2023 Blue Bird buses equipped with air-conditioning systems and are expecting seven more buses in a few weeks. HCS said...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two dead, one injured in shooting at church in Vestavia Hills

Three people have been shot, with two killed, at St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. The suspect is in custody. At a news conference just after 9 p.m., police said two people were killed with one other person being injured. UAB Hospital confirmed they are treating the other victim, who was shot at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church.
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Cullman food bank supplies dwindling as more families seek assistance

Record-high food prices continue to pinch people's pockets. Families who relied on after-school meal programs are turning to food banks like Cullman Caring for Kids to help out this summer. Caring for Kids provides food for families in Cullman County. Executive Director Steven Sutter said they served 200 families in...
CULLMAN, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Florida is the only state not pre-ordering toddler COVID-19 shots

MIAMI, Fla. (WPEC) — Florida is the only state that has not preordered COVID-19 vaccine doses for babies and toddlers. This comes after an FDA advisory panel voted to recommend Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines for kids over 6 months earlier this week. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed...
FLORIDA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Prayer vigil held for victims of church shooting

A prayer vigil was held Friday morning at Saint Luke's Episcopal Church for the victims of Thursday evening's shooting at Saint Stephen's Episcopal Church in Vestavia Hills. Someone came into the church during a boomer's potluck and started shooting, killing two people and injuring another person. "More than anything, I...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Homewood apartment building evacuated

People living in one building at the Valora at Homewood apartment complex were evacuated Tuesday evening. A notice left on residents' doors said it’s because of a structural concern. One person we talked to said they were told by management to leave immediately. "This is my comfortable space, my...
HOMEWOOD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Students suspended after two weapons found at Wenonah High School

Birmingham City Schools said students have been suspended after weapons were found on the campus of Wenonah High School on Wednesday. "As a result of our safety and security protocols in Birmingham City Schools, our security team discovered two weapons today at Wenonah High School," BCS said in a statement. "One weapon was discovered with a metal detector. Another weapon was discovered shortly afterwards during a random search of the building. Police were called and the students connected with the weapons have been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing."
BIRMINGHAM, AL

