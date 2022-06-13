Cooling station opens in Birmingham

Birmingham City Schools said students have been suspended after weapons were found on the campus of Wenonah High School on Wednesday. "As a result of our safety and security protocols in Birmingham City Schools, our security team discovered two weapons today at Wenonah High School," BCS said in a statement. "One weapon was discovered with a metal detector. Another weapon was discovered shortly afterwards during a random search of the building. Police were called and the students connected with the weapons have been suspended, pending a disciplinary hearing."
Comments / 0