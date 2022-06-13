Cooling station opens in Birmingham

SCATTERED STORMS LATER TODAY: The sky is mostly fair across Alabama early this morning with temperatures in the 70s; we rise into the 90s again today with a partly sunny sky. During the heat of the day, random, scattered storms will likely form over the southern 2/3 of the state, and those could pack a punch. SPC maintains a “slight risk” (level 2/5) of severe thunderstorms today mainly for areas south of I-59.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO