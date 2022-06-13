Thomas Rhett Gets Advice From Walker Hayes About Bringing His Kids On Tour

Photo: Getty Images

Thomas Rhett is getting ready to kick off his next tour, and he turned to Walker Hayes for advice on bringing the family with him. Both country artists are also known for being devoted dads.

But the “Fancy Like” singer has a different experience than Rhett does when he brings his kids on the road with him . Rhett noted, in a recent statement shared by his record label, that Hayes’ kids are older, ranging in age from 5 to 15. Rhett, on the other hand, is a dad to four young daughters: Willa Gray (6), Ada James (turning 5 in August), Lennon Love (2) and Lillie Carolina (7 months). Rhett explained that he might not be able to bring all four of his kids on tour yet, but he might bring the two oldest girls and join the whole family for special occasions. He explained:

“I actually talked to Walker about that the other day. I said, ‘How can I do this?’ He said, ‘You can’t.’ And I think it’s strictly cause of the age group. Walker‘s kids are older. They can eat by themselves, they can use the bathroom by themselves, they can put themselves to bed. Mine, on the other hand, are kinda all over the place age-wise. But I am excited about this year cause I do think that Willa Gray and Ada James are old enough now to travel with me, and to actually let dad sleep until like nine. If the other two came out there we’d be up at five. And we’ve done it before, and my voice struggles so bad when we’ve gotta get up super early on the road. So, I do plan on bringing Willa Gray and AJ out there a few times. And then my whole family will come to like Red Rocks and do some really cool bucket list moment type shows. But for the most part, we’ll be out there writin’ songs, and when the kids do decide to come out we’ll take melatonin.”

Rhett is getting ready to kick off his “ Bring The Bar To You ” Tour, named after one of the tracks on his latest album, Where We Started . That’s one of two projects Rhett will release this year, followed by Country Again: Side B . His latest collection includes tons of collaborations and fan-favorites, like “Half of Me” featuring Riley Green , “Where We Started” featuring Katy Perry and “Slow Down Summer.”