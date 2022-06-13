ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati Reds at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and predictions

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Cincinnati Reds (21-39) open a 3-game series Monday at the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-33), who are coming off a 9-game road trip. First pitch is 9:40 p.m. ET at Chase Field. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Reds vs. Diamondbacks odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Season series: Tied 2-2 as the teams meet for the last 3 times in the regular season.

The Reds are coming off a 7-6 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals, their only win of that 3-game series. They are 3-7 in their last 10 games, which includes 2 wins over the Diamondbacks.

Arizona avoided a 3-game sweep Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies with a 13-1 win. The D-backs finished their longest road trip of the year 4-5.

Reds at Diamondbacks projected starters

LHP Mike Minor vs. RHP Merrill Kelly

Minor (0-2, 8.64 ERA) makes his 3rd start. He has a 1.44 WHIP, 3 BB and 8 K in 8 1/3 IP.

  • Missed the first 2 months with a shoulder injury and hasn’t gotten out of the 5th inning in either start so far this season.
  • Has faced Arizona 6 times (4 starts) in his career, going 2-1 with a 2.25 ERA in 28 IP.

Kelly (5-3, 3.32 ERA) makes his 13th start. He has a 1.32 WHIP, 3.7 BB/9 and 7.5 K/9 in 65 IP.

  • Beat the Reds in his last start, pitching 6 scoreless innings of 1-hit ball in a 7-0 victory June 8.
  • Had a 1.22 ERA in his first 6 starts and then a 7.77 ERA in his next 5 prior to his last start against the Reds.

Reds at Diamondbacks odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 10:26 a.m. ET.

  • Money line (ML): Reds +125 (bet $100 to win $125) | Diamondbacks (bet $155 to win $100)
  • Run line (RL)/Against the spread (ATS): Reds +1.5 (-160) | Diamondbacks -1.5 (+130)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 8.5 (O: -122 | U: -102)

Reds at Diamondbacks picks and predictions

Prediction

Diamondbacks 5, Reds 3

This is only the 12th time all season the Diamondbacks are favored. They are 6-5 as favorites this season.

The Reds have been abysmal on the road this season. They are 9-22 and have the 2nd-fewest road wins in MLB.

Kelly was back to his early-season form in his last outing against the Reds, while Minor has struggled in his 2 starts coming back from injury.

Take the DIAMONDBACKS (-155).

The Reds are 27-33 ATS overall this season and 15-16 ATS on the road. Arizona is 36-26 ATS overall and 16-14 ATS at home.

The Diamondbacks have won Kelly’s last 2 starts after dropping 4 straight, both by at least 2 runs. In their 6 wins with Kelly starting, 5 have been by 2 or more runs. Six of their last 8 victories have been by more than 1 run.

This is the best bet of the night for this game. Take the DIAMONDBACKS -1.5 (+130).

In their 4 games against one another earlier this month, 2 had only 7 runs and 2 had 9 or more.

Four of the Diamondbacks’ last 6 games have had 9 or more runs and 8 of the Reds’ last 11 have had 9 or more runs.

But when Kelly is pitching well, the scores are lower. In 5 of the 6 wins Arizona has with him on the mound, there have been fewer than 9 runs.

I LEAN UNDER 8.5 (-102).

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

