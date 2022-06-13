This Is The Best Rooftop Bar In Michigan

Photo: Getty Images

It's finally rooftop bar season across the United States . The weather is perfect for spending a relaxing day or night enjoying good food , good drinks and even better company with a bird's-eye view of your city. If you're looking for the perfect rooftop where you can sip on a cocktail and take in the sights, we have the place for you.

Love Food recently took note of the 31 best rooftop bars across the country, and Michigan's own Monarch Club in Detroit made the list. It boasts three outdoor patios, craft cocktails and charcuterie. Here's what they had to say about it:

With not only one but three outdoor patios on which to soak up the atmosphere, the Monarch Club looks out over downtown Detroit and a sea of glittering skyscrapers. Tucked behind the stone parapet of the neo-gothic Metropolitan Building, this penthouse venue pays homage to the mid-century rooftop bars of the city’s heyday, while incorporating its own contemporary twist. Drinks range from exclusive craft cocktails like the caramel-rich Round Midnight and floral Summer Wind, to wine, beer and reams of spirits. Snacks and small plates can be ordered to accompany them, with salty charcuterie and sticky chicken wings cutting through the boldness of alcohol.

Check out the full list here .