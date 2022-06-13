ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsbluff, NE

Crop Water Use Report-June 13

Panhandle Post
Panhandle Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Xin Qiao, Nebraska Extension Irrigation & Water Management Specialist, Water & Integrated Cropping Systems. The estimated crop water use for Nebraska Panhandle crops...

panhandlepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WOWT

Nebraska DHHS disperse 4th round of P-EBT benefits

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services started to disburse P-EBT benefits for eligible families Thursday. DHHS dispersed a one-time P-EBT payment for families in March. According to the release, families that qualify for the fourth round of P-EBT and already have a P-EBT card...
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska transportation officials shut down Richardson County highway bridge

BEATRICE — Nebraska Department of Transportation officials have ordered a southeast Nebraska highway bridge closed, over safety concerns. During a planned routine bridge inspection on Wednesday, an inspection team found safety concerns with the structure, located in Richardson County near Salem on Nebraska Highway 8. The bridge crosses the Big Nemaha River.
RICHARDSON COUNTY, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Scottsbluff, NE
Local
Nebraska Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Scottsbluff, NE
Business
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Nebraska farmers, butchers encourage people to switch to local beef

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – As groceries continue to rise in price, some might be searching for a different way to get beef or poultry. The good news is that Nebraska has more cattle than people, and local farmers and butchers can offer an alternative to big-box grocery stores. “What...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks warns about ticks that can make you allergic to meat

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is sharing a PSA from a woman who says she developed an allergy to meat, from a bug bite. The avid hunter says she ended up in an emergency room after eating a roast beef sandwich, and now wants to raise awareness so others can protect themselves.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Stone
1011now.com

Severe storms leave damage across sections of Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Severe storms swept through much of central and southeast Nebraska Tuesday night, leaving damage in several areas. Tornado sirens sounded in Lincoln Tuesday around 10:30 p.m. Local law enforcement reported a confirmed tornado in Lancaster County around 11 p.m. Golf ball and tennis ball-sized hail fell...
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Management#Irrigation Systems#Crops#Nebraska Panhandle Crops
klin.com

18 People Killed On Nebraska Roads In May

The Nebraska Department of Transportation reports that during the month of May, eighteen people were killed on Nebraska roadways. The 18 deaths occurred in 17 different crashes. Six of the 12 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing seatbelts. Three were buckled up and three had seatbelt use marked as unknown.
NEBRASKA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

More hailstorms in Nebraska cause farmer to replant soybeans this week

More hailstorms in Nebraska cause farmer to replant soybeans this week. A Central-Nebraska farmer says he’ll be replanting some crops this week after a recent hailstorm. Clay Govier has a diversified row-crop operation near Broken Bow. “It’s disappointing when you have a really good-looking field of beans or corn, and they just get smoked from hail and you have to start from scratch.”
NEBRASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
News Channel Nebraska

Severe weather possible over southeast Nebraska Thursday night

The National Weather Service (NWS) is tracking the potential for severe weather over southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas for Thursday night and Friday morning. The NWS Storm Prediction Center has placed extreme southeast Nebraska and northeast Kansas in a slight risk for severe weather. Storms are expected to develop over...
NEBRASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

The New Pioneers: New Arrivals Thrive In Chugwater, Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. *This is the first of three stories in this series. When Jill and Christian Winger opted to buy a neglected 60-plus acre farmstead south of Chugwater in 2008, they had no idea what they were getting themselves into. The two had...
CHUGWATER, WY
Daily Beast

Nebraska Cops Probe Shady Tactics by Voter ID Campaign’s Foot Soldiers

On the afternoon of June 4, while sitting on a park bench in downtown Lincoln, Nebraska, Abby Mitchell noticed three men holding clipboards and pens gathering signatures for a Republican-led ballot petition to enshrine mandatory voter identification as part of the state constitution. “One of them approached me and asked...
NEBRASKA STATE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, NE
9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://panhandlepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy