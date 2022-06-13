ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nintendo Direct happening later this month, says former IGN writer

By Matthew Forde
T3
T3
 3 days ago

A new credible rumour points to a Nintendo Direct taking place for later this month that will focus on new games coming to Nintendo Switch.

That's according to Sony Santa Monica writer and former IGN journalist Alanah Pearce who shared (via Twitch ) that a Nintendo Direct is happening on June 29th, 2022. Pearce is also a well-known host and influencer in the games space, which is why this information is seen as more reliable than the endless speculation found on the web.

Nintendo traditionally hosts a video presentation during June to coincide with E3, however, with the LA-based event not happening this year, nothing has been confirmed as of yet. Several other digital conferences have taken place so far, including a Sony State of Play from PlayStation and a joint conference from Microsoft and Bethesda for Xbox, so Nintendo is the remaining major console manufacturer to show up. It's likely something will be announced in the coming days/week.

T3 has reached out to Nintendo for comment.

See more

"I believe there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th. I don't know if that's been announced – you heard it here first," said Pearce, in response to a question from a viewer.

"Let me check what date it is. I have it written down - 29th, yeah June 29th. It's not technically a leak because Nintendo didn't tell me, which is how I make that call. But it's also that I'm not leaking anything that's in it..."

The last Nintendo Direct took place in February when Nintendo Switch Sports and Mario Strikers: Battle League were announced for the first time. Now that these games have been launched, only a few firm dates have been revealed for Nintendo's slate of releases for the rest of 2022, such as Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Splatoon 3 and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet.

Many people (including myself) will be hoping to get a better look at Breath of the Wild 2 after it received a delay to 2023 earlier this year. Could we also see Metroid Prime 4, or even a new mainline Mario game? Super Mario Odyssey did launch in October 2017, so a new game featuring the athletic plumber must be on the horizon.

