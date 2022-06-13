ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Rockets Draft: How John Wall Mentorship Helped Kentucky's TyTy Washington

By Coty Davis
Inside The Rockets
Inside The Rockets
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CdqVe_0g9CDuBO00

While deciding not to play for the Houston Rockets, John Wall spent the 2021-22 season serving as a mentor to several players on the pro and collegiate level.

HOUSTON — Houston Rockets astray point guard John Wall missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a failed trade request.

Wall spent most of the season away in Miami working out. But when Wall was present in Houston, he took the time to share his knowledge about the game with Jalen Green and Kevin Porter Jr.

Wall's most significant attribute to the game over the previous eight months was his willingness to mentor the next generation of guards. Despite how the last three years have been for Wall, the former No. 1 pick of the 2010 NBA Draft has tons of tips and wisdom to share that would help any young player reach their pro potential.

NBA draft prospect TyTy Washington Jr. is one of several players Wall showcased a mentorship role. During his lone season at the University of Kentucky, Washington developed a close-knit relationship with Houston's point guard.

The two stayed in communication throughout the 2022 college basketball season. Wall's words of advice helped Washington receive SEC All-Freshman Team and Second-Team All-SEC honors while establishing himself as one of the nation's best point guards.

"He told me that coach [John] Calipari is going to be on me from day one," Washington said during his pre-draft workout with the Washington Wizards. "He told me that I was going into the season with a lot of high expectations from Cal, someone who does not lower the bar for anyone.

"He told me that there were going to be days coach Cal will chew me out, but you have to fight through it. Wall told me if I could get through Cal, I could get through anywhere in life."

From Wall's high school mixtapes to his signature dance, Washington became a fan of his future mentor at a young age.

Washington's on-court attributes as a 6-foot-3 point guard who can finish around the rim and make his teammates better are similar to the traits that made Wall one of the league's most prominent players for most of the 2010s.

Washington's best representative of Wall's guidance took place amid Kentucky's 92-77 victory over Georgia on Jan. 8. Washington set a school record for most assists in a single game with 17, breaking the program previous historical feat of 16 set by Wall in 2009.

"I wasn't even aware that I was about to get his record — I was just out there playing basketball," Washington said. "I just heard someone during a timeout say that I needed two more assists to break Wall's record. When I went back on the court with 15 [assists], I stopped shooting to make sure I received the final two needed. When I got it, I was very satisfied."

Washington is entering the 2022 NBA Draft as a top-10 point guard following a respectable season at Kentucky. He averaged 12.5 points on 45.1 percent shooting from the field, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals across 31 games.

Washington may not be on Houston's draft board on June 23, but there is a slim chance the soon-to-be rookie could share a locker room with Wall. Washington held a pre-draft workout with the New York Knicks, a team that can re-emerge as a suitor for Wall's services.

Injuries have robbed Wall of the player he was at the time he signed his max deal in 2017 with the Wizards. But he can still play a vital role on a contending team if given the opportunity.

In 2021 Wall proved he still had something left in the tank by appearing in 40 games to average 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds for the 17-55 Rockets.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Want the latest in news and insider information on the Houston Rockets? Click here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Rockets on Twitter @InsideRocketsFN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off one of their worst seasons in years, finishing 16 games below .500 and missing out on the postseason and Play-In Tournament. While LeBron James showed out in a big way, his running mate, Anthony Davis, once again struggled to stay healthy. That has resulted in tons of criticism, […] The post Lakers star LeBron James sends warning to rest of NBA about Anthony Davis amid criticism appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Basketball
Washington, DC
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
City
Washington, TX
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Kentucky State
Local
Texas College Basketball
Houston, TX
College Basketball
Local
Texas Basketball
State
Georgia State
Houston, TX
Sports
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
ClutchPoints

Kansas City starting cornerback’s car shot up in Louisiana

Kansas City Chiefs starting cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s vehicle was damaged during a random shooting in Minden, Louisiana on Friday per TMZ Sports. Fortunately, Sneed was not in the vehicle when fired upon on Friday. Two friends of Sneed were in the Ford Bronco when it was hit. Neither individual sustained any injuries.
MINDEN, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Kevin Porter Jr.
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Mavs, Rockets Trade

The NBA offseason hasn't even officially begun, but the Dallas Mavericks and Houston Rockets have reportedly agreed to a significant trade. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Houston is sending Christian Wood to Dallas for Boban Marjanovic, Sterling Brown, Trey Burke, Marquese Chriss, and the No. 26 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Tyty Washington Jr#Sec#The Washington Wizards
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Deion Sanders Job Speculation

Deion Sanders hasn't given any indication that he plans on leaving Jackson State, but that won't stop rumors from circulating around the college football world. During the latest edition of 247Sports' The Block, Carl Reed shared his thoughts on Sanders' future as a college football coach. Reed suggested that Sanders...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Clemson loses a football commitment

One of the prospects in the 2023 recruiting class who was verbally committed to Clemson has withdrawn his pledge from the Tigers. Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph announced his (...)
Larry Brown Sports

Mavericks considering surprising offseason move?

The Dallas Mavericks could be throwing the NBA for a loop this summer. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus reports this week that multiple sources believe that the Mavericks may “blink” at the asking price of unrestricted free agent guard Jalen Brunson. Pincus adds that Dallas could even potentially send Brunson to the New York Knicks in a sign-and-trade instead.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
The Spun

Houston Texans Released Running Back On Thursday

Expectations for the Houston Texans are among the lowest in the NFL heading into the 2022 season. So being cut from their roster might be even more disheartening than usual. On Thursday, the Texans announced that they have released running back Scottie Phillips from injured reserve. His tenure with the team ends after two seasons.
HOUSTON, TX
FanSided

Oklahoma City Thunder just traded for another future first-round pick

The Oklahoma City Thunder flipped one of their 2022 first-round picks for a future first-rounder in a trade with the Denver Nuggets. Since Sam Presti became the general manager of the Oklahoma City Thunder, he has accrued tons of first-round picks in future NBA Drafts. This year, the Thunder held three first-rounders, which included Nos. 2, 12 and 30. Well, one of those is now gone, in exchange for, you guessed it, another future first-round pick.
Inside The Rockets

Inside The Rockets

Houston, TX
140
Followers
146
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Rockets brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the Houston Rockets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy