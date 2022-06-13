ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liverpool, NY

Report: Journalist Praises Liverpool's Transfer Business Following Darwin Nunez Signing

By Joe Dixon
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEAN0_0g9CDrXD00

Simon Jordan believes that Liverpool's transfer business over the last five years should be 'admired,' following their £64million signing of Darwin Nunez.

Simon Jordan believes that Liverpool's transfer business over the last five years should be 'admired,' following their £64million signing of Darwin Nunez. The Reds have a 'spend what we earn' policy, which has brought them great success over recent seasons.

Speaking to talkSPORT , Jordan said: "Pep Guardiola spends £100 million pounds per year on net spend and Jurgen Klopp spends £28million... And they’re neck-and-neck. Now of course, if you wanna run this argument about how many trophies you get from it, well if you’re gonna spend four times the amount of money as one manager, in the same time frame, then you’re likely to get four times as many trophies."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KlTZd_0g9CDrXD00
Jurgen Klopp celebrating the Reds FA Cup success

IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds sold Philippe Coutinho for £142million to Barcelona in 2018, and used the funds to sign Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who have helped Klopp's side win both the Premier League and Champions League.

Their move for Nunez is likely to be funded again by selling current players, with Sadio Mane , Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to depart Merseyside this summer.

Jordan continued: "If Liverpool are able to sell players yet progress, and then use other people’s money, for the love of God that should be admired! Not – ‘hang on a second they still spend big money!’ yeah they spend big money, that other people pay them with, which they then use to buy other people’s players!"

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paris, NY
Liverpool, NY
Sports
City
Liverpool, NY
ESPN

Bayern Munich's biggest questions: The issues that could stop them going for an 11th straight Bundesliga title

After an ultimate high came an ultimate hangover. In 1973-74, Bayern Munich not only won their third Bundesliga title in a row (and fourth in six years) but also expanded their dominance onto the continent for the first time. Less than 10 years removed from life in the second division, the burgeoning German giants took down Atletico Madrid in Brussels to win their first European Cup.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Simon Jordan
Person
Takumi Minamino
Person
Virgil Van Dijk
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Mohamed Salah
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Alisson
Person
Philippe Coutinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
FA Cup
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy