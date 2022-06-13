Report: Journalist Praises Liverpool's Transfer Business Following Darwin Nunez Signing

Simon Jordan believes that Liverpool's transfer business over the last five years should be 'admired,' following their £64million signing of Darwin Nunez.

Simon Jordan believes that Liverpool's transfer business over the last five years should be 'admired,' following their £64million signing of Darwin Nunez. The Reds have a 'spend what we earn' policy, which has brought them great success over recent seasons.

Speaking to talkSPORT , Jordan said: "Pep Guardiola spends £100 million pounds per year on net spend and Jurgen Klopp spends £28million... And they’re neck-and-neck. Now of course, if you wanna run this argument about how many trophies you get from it, well if you’re gonna spend four times the amount of money as one manager, in the same time frame, then you’re likely to get four times as many trophies."

Jurgen Klopp celebrating the Reds FA Cup success IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds sold Philippe Coutinho for £142million to Barcelona in 2018, and used the funds to sign Alisson and Virgil van Dijk, who have helped Klopp's side win both the Premier League and Champions League.

Their move for Nunez is likely to be funded again by selling current players, with Sadio Mane , Takumi Minamino, Neco Williams and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all set to depart Merseyside this summer.

Jordan continued: "If Liverpool are able to sell players yet progress, and then use other people’s money, for the love of God that should be admired! Not – ‘hang on a second they still spend big money!’ yeah they spend big money, that other people pay them with, which they then use to buy other people’s players!"

