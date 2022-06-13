ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL Coach Jeff Fisher to Commanders Ron Rivera: 'Keep Your Mouth Shut'

By David Harrison
 4 days ago

Opinions continue to come in about recent drama surrounding Washington defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio

Not everyone disagrees with what Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio said.

And even some who view things differently from the embattled coach don't view his words as offensive as some have.

Even after Del Rio apologized, Washington coach Ron Rivera issued a public statement against his defensive coordinator's words along with a $100,000 fine to be donated to the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Some say that isn't enough and continue to call for more punishment or more public statements from the team.

At least one person, former NFL coach Jeff Fisher, is taking the opposite approach.

Instead of publicly calling for more, Fisher believes politics have taken too big a role in sports today.

"Politics is getting into everything right now and it doesn't need to," Fisher recently said on OutKick The Tailgate . "The Rivera and Del Rio stuff, I mean come on, give us a break...Leave that stuff alone, there's too much going on right now."

But Fisher wasn't done speaking about the state of politics being involved in sports culture and narratives today.

Asked about the fine Rivera issued to Del Rio following his comments after Wednesday's practice, Fisher shared his own views on the situation.

"I went down the middle my whole career and I respected everybody for whatever they believed in and everyone should have an opportunity to talk about what they believe in," Fisher said. "But to create narratives that aren't true...on first glance, I was a little disappointed with Ron. I was teammates with Ron, and for him to come out, it was like some speech writer wrote his statement. And it's not true. There were not deaths, like he mentioned...there weren't deaths, and he put that in his statement...just tell the truth and if you don't know it then keep your mouth shut."

In situations like this one, there are a lot of opinions from all angles and points of view.

So many that observations each side claims as fact are often disputed along with the philosophical differences that divide the groups.

Fisher may not like the actions taken by his former Chicago Bears teammate, but as we know all too well with this team if he hangs around a bit longer there will undoubtedly be another Washington Commanders headline for him to comment about.

Comments / 678

Pete Pluff
4d ago

if I was Jack del Rio I would resign from the commanders. they have no business to fine him for what he said. I would never work for a team or a league that thought that.

Reply(86)
236
Truth Teller
4d ago

Exactly!! Free speech is under assault in this country. January 6th was a provocateured deep state intelligence operation meant to destroy the Republican Party!!!👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎👎

Reply(47)
145
Where's Cornpop?
4d ago

politics in sports Is why NFL, Baseball, and all other sports are no longer watched in my household. Every sport that brings it into their agenda gets canceled, never to return.

Reply(39)
70
