ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Americas

Human remains found in Amazon search for missing journalist, expert

By JOAO LAET, Joao LAET, Joao Laet, CARL DE SOUZA
AFP
AFP
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hAzU_0g9CD9Dq00
A protester in Rio de Janeiro with a banner depicting a missing British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert, asking 'Where are Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira?' /AFP/File

Human remains have been found in the search for a British journalist and Brazilian indigenous expert who disappeared deep in the Amazon after receiving threats, Brazil's president confirmed Monday.

Relatives of veteran correspondent Dom Phillips and respected indigenous specialist Bruno Pereira meanwhile said authorities informed them two bodies had been found -- though police and local indigenous leaders denied that, adding to confusion around the case.

The families of Phillips, 57, and Pereira, 41, have endured an anguished wait for news since the pair disappeared a week ago Sunday during a reporting trip to Brazil's Javari Valley, a remote jungle region rife with illegal fishing, logging, mining and drug trafficking.

"The evidence leads us to believe something bad was done to them, because human innards were found floating in the river, which are now undergoing DNA testing," President Jair Bolsonaro said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQOz8_0g9CD9Dq00
Veteran foreign correspondent Dom Phillips talks to two men in Roraima State, Brazil in November 2019 /AFP/File

The development came a day after police said they had found personal items belonging to the two, including Pereira's health card, pants and boots, as well as Phillips's backpack and clothing.

Bolsonaro, whose government has faced accusations of failing to act urgently enough in the case, said hope was fading.

"Because of the time that's passed -- eight days now, approaching the ninth -- it's going to be very difficult to find them alive," the president told CBN Recife radio.

"I pray to God for that to happen, but the information and evidence we're getting suggest the opposite."

- 'Upset and distressed' -

Phillips's niece Dominique Davies told AFP via text message that authorities had informed the family two bodies had been found.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oH3UE_0g9CD9Dq00
Brazilian helicopters patrolled the municipality of Atalaia do Norte, in Amazonas state, as part of the search for missing indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and journalist Dom Phillips /AFP/File

"We are waiting on confirmation from the federal police (in Brazil) as to whether they are Dom and Bruno. We all remain upset and distressed at this time," she said.

Britain's Guardian newspaper, where Phillips was a regular contributor, said the bodies were found tied to a tree, according to information given to Phillips's family by an aide to Brazil's ambassador in London.

Federal police said in a statement that reports that Phillips and Pereira's bodies had been found were incorrect. And the Union of Indigenous Peoples of the Javari Valley (UNIVAJA), which is taking part in the search, denied two bodies had been found.

The police have confirmed they are analyzing a blood sample and suspected human remains found during the search to determine whether they are from the missing men.

They said the results of these analyzes are expected "during this week."

Pereira's wife Beatriz Matos said Monday on Twitter that the police had confirmed "no body was found."

She added that "the confusion caused by the Brazilian embassy in London cannot demobilize the searches", which she said must be "intensified."

"We the family members need answers and certainty, and only with real evidence will we have that," Matos said.

Brazilian police have arrested a suspect in the case, 41-year-old Amarildo Costa de Oliveira, nicknamed "Pelado."

Witnesses say they saw him threaten Phillips and Pereira prior to their disappearance, then pursue them in his boat just before they disappeared.

The blood sample being analyzed was found on a tarp in Oliveira's boat.

The search has been complicated given the difficult jungle terrain in the far-flung Javari Valley, where the men had traveled by boat gathering material for a book Phillips was writing about sustainable ways to protect the world's biggest rainforest.

- U2 adds to pressure -

Brazil's government faces pressure from international media organizations, rights groups and high-profile figures over the case -- fueling criticism of Bolsonaro's policies on the Amazon, where illegal deforestation and other environmental crimes have surged since he took office in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47c5Yx_0g9CD9Dq00
A Federal Police expert examines a boat seized by the task force searching for journalist Dom Phillips and indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, in Atalaia do Norte in Brazil's Amazonas state, on June 11, 2022 /AFP/File

Dozens of indigenous protesters marched Monday in Atalaia do Norte, the small city Phillips and Pereira had been headed to, demanding answers on their whereabouts.

"It's been a week... and every day brings conflicting reports," Natalie Southwick, Latin America coordinator for the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), said in a statement.

"CPJ remains deeply concerned about the government's insufficient response and lack of transparency. Brazilian authorities must stop dragging their feet."

Irish rock band U2 became the latest to rally to the cause, joining Brazilian football legend Pele and singer Caetano Veloso.

"We are waiting to find out what has happened to these courageous men," the band tweeted, along with a red-and-black drawing of the pair by artist Cristiano Siqueira that has gone viral.

"Where are Dom Phillips and Bruno Pereira?" it reads.

Comments / 1

Related
AFP

Remains of British journalist Dom Phillips identified: Brazil police

Brazil's Federal Police said Friday it had officially identified the remains of British journalist Dom Phillips, who was found buried in the Amazon after going missing on a book research trip. Phillips, a longtime contributor to The Guardian and other leading international newspapers, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Police confirm ID of Brazilian guide in Amazon double killing

British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide, whose disappearance in the Amazon some two weeks ago sparked an international outcry, were killed by gunfire, Brazilian police said Saturday. - 'Not just two killers' - Phillips, a longtime contributor to several leading international newspapers, including the British newspaper The Guardian, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Police say British journalist and Brazilian guide shot in Amazon killings

British journalist Dom Phillips and his Brazilian guide, whose disappearance in the Amazon some two weeks ago sparked an international outcry, were killed by gunfire, Brazilian police said Saturday. - 'Not just two killers' - Phillips, a longtime contributor to several leading international newspapers, including the British newspaper The Guardian, was working on a book on sustainable development in the Amazon with Pereira as his guide. 
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caetano Veloso
Person
Pele
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
AFP

Bolsonaro blamed as UN, activists denounce Amazon murders

The United Nations as well as environmental and rights groups expressed outrage Thursday at the murder of British journalist Dom Phillips and Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira, which they linked to President Jair Bolsonaro's willingness to allow commercial exploitation of the Brazilian Amazon. The UN human rights office said Thursday it was "deeply saddened by the information about the murder" of the two men.
AMERICAS
Daily Mail

British woman, 42, who was 'raped in front of her husband by man offering her a massage' on Goa holiday returns to UK after picking out her 'attacker' in police ID parade

A former librarian accused of raping a British woman in front of her husband in Goa has been identified by the victim in a police parade. The 42-year-old victim, from Middlesex, was allegedly attacked while she was having a massage near Arambol Beach - an area popular with foreign tourists – in Goa, India.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Latin America#Human Remains#Amazonas#British#Brazilian
HOLAUSA

Two-year-old Prince Charles joins future Queens in new portrait

Future European monarchs came together for a group portrait ahead of Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway’s birthday gala dinner. The Norwegian Royal House released a photo of the 18-year-old Princess, who is second in line to the throne, seated between Princess Estelle of Sweden and Prince Charles of...
CELEBRITIES
sciencealert.com

Astronomers in China Claim Possible Detection of 'Extraterrestrial Civilizations'

China is claiming that its enormous "Sky Eye" telescope may have picked up trace signals from a distant alien civilization, according to a recently posted and subsequently deleted report by Chinese scientists. Astronomers at Beijing Normal University have discovered "several cases of possible technological traces and extraterrestrial civilizations from outside...
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Army veteran who 'predicted Covid' claims he has hundreds of tins and kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the UK - and says his survival and hunting skills will see him through the cost of living crisis

An army veteran who served in Afghanistan who 'predicted Covid' has spent the last 20 years stashing food around Britain to prepare for Doomsday. Ian Coulthard, 52, had 100 tins of potatoes, 100 tins of carrots, 72 toilet rolls, more than 40 tins of curry and 24 kilos of rice and pasta stashed around the country.
MILITARY
AFP

59 dead, millions stranded as floods hit Bangladesh, India

Monsoon storms in Bangladesh and India have killed at least 59 people and unleashed devastating floods that left millions of others stranded, officials said Saturday. More than four million people have been stranded by flood water," Hossain said, adding that nearly the entire region was without electricity. 
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Amazon
Country
Brazil
AFP

On US border, Mexican trans social worker offers expert advice

Mexican trans social worker Brigitte Baltazar saw her dreams shattered when she was deported from the United States, where she had fought for 20 years for a better life. Baltazar was a 14-year-old boy when she illegally entered the United States, where she labored on farms picking tomatoes, dreaming of studying medicine.
IMMIGRATION
AFP

US condemns India party official's remarks on prophet

The United States on Thursday condemned remarks by Indian ruling party officials about the Prophet Mohammed that have sparked an uproar in Muslim countries. "We condemn the offensive comments made by two BJP officials and we were glad to see that the party publicly condemns those comments," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.
RELIGION
AFP

No petrol, no cars: Cubans turn to electric transport

There is a new sight on the streets of Havana: increasing numbers of electric vehicles whizzing among the old American cars so emblematic of the Cuban capital.   Not only are cars prohibitively expensive and scarce, but public transport in the capital is a daily ordeal for many.
CARS
AFP

In a parched land, Iraqi gazelles dying of hunger

Gazelles at an Iraqi wildlife reserve are dropping dead from hunger, making them the latest victims in a country where climate change is compounding hardships after years of war. - Barren soil - At three other Iraqi reserves further north, the number of rhim gazelles has fallen by 25 percent in the past three years to 224 animals, according to an agriculture ministry official who asked to remain anonymous.
ANIMALS
AFP

Uyghur-heritage candidate urges Japan to 'embrace diversity'

Arfiya Eri is a young, female, multilingual former United Nations official, all of which would already help her stand out as a Japanese political candidate, but she is also of Uyghur heritage. Eri endorses the LDP's mainstream conservative politics, and insists Japan must "stand firm on our national security".
POLITICS
AFP

AFP

66K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy