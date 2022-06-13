ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InMaricopa

Phelps: Keys to effective communication

By Harriet Phelps
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h1UEF_0g9CD7SO00
Dr. Harriet Phelps

Getting others to understand our needs and ideas can be complex. The desired outcome is understanding, but how do we get there? What is good communication?

There are several categories of communication, including spoken or verbal communication, which consists of what we say to another person, regardless of whether it’s face-to-face or on the phone. Nonverbal communication includes body language, gestures and how we dress or act.

We pay attention to nonverbal clues in conversation. The tone we use, emotion expressed, use of hand gestures or rolling of the eyes all send a message. Without those cues, written communication can be more difficult.

The goal is to understand and be understood. Understanding does not just happen. It is a process with each person playing their role consciously or unconsciously.

‘I’ versus ‘You’ statements
Using the word “you” implies blame and raises defenses.  “I” statements, on the other hand, imply ownership and take responsibility for our feelings and needs. “I” statements state feelings instead of accusations.

For example, try, “I am upset when you do not make eye contact when we discuss something,” instead of “You never listen to me.”

Rules for communication
Take time to listen to the other person describe their feelings and needs. Avoid waiting for an opening to state your thoughts. Focus on their points. Ask questions from their point of view to understand them. When you understand where they are coming from, describe your own feelings and thoughts.

Use the talking stick method. The first speaker holds an object and talks about the issue without interruption and the other asks questions for clarity and understanding. When that person is done, they hand the object to the other person to speak about the issue for them.

Think about your feelings before you speak. If you are angry or upset, ask why you feel that way. If the other person is angry, ask why they are upset with you. If there is too much emotion, take time to calm down and discuss later without strong emotions.

Discuss or focus on one topic at a time. Hone in on what’s happening in the present. Don’t obsess over past history.

Discuss the issue, not the person. Otherwise, the issue becomes heated, and emotion breaks down the conversation. Use the “I” statements discussed above.

No stonewalling. When we retreat into our shell and refuse to answer, that is stonewalling. The problem remains unresolved. That lack of engagement can escalate the problem.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qdmrU_0g9CD7SO00
[Pexels]
The goal is to come to a compromise or new understanding. There is no perfect answer to an argument. Both sides must be prepared to give some and take some to work toward a solution.


This column was first published in the June edition of InMaricopa magazine.

This post Phelps: Keys to effective communication appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

4 Strategies to Manage a Narcissistic Partner

Managing your narcissistic partner is an active process. Being clear about who you are, having a voice, knowing your limits, and setting boundaries can help you manage a narcissistic partner. If you are being emotionally abused it is time to strongly consider moving on. The DSM describes narcissistic personality disorder...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Abuse Takes a Terrible Toll

Narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) affects approximately 5% of the population. While social media has been blamed for an increase in narcissistic tendencies, these aren’t indicative of an NPD diagnosis. Narcissists can inflict great emotional and psychological harm on their partners, parents, and children. As social media has made all...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Psych Centra

Empath Test

This quiz can’t replace a clinical diagnosis. If you believe you might have a mental health condition after taking this test, consider reaching out to a qualified professional about your symptoms. When you see someone in distress do you feel emotional? Do you feel as if you’re experiencing their...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Communication#Relationship Advice#Mental Health
Darlene Lancer LMFT

Hidden Reasons that Explain Narcissistic Behavior

Narcissistic womanNicoleta Ionescu shutterstock_1425321824. Narcissists can be charming, charismatic, seductive, exciting, and engaging. They can also act entitled, exploitative, arrogant, aggressive, cold, competitive, selfish, obnoxious, cruel, and vindictive. You can fall in love with their charming side and be destroyed by their dark side. It can be baffling, but it all makes sense when you understand what drives them. That awareness protects you from their games, lies, and manipulation.
natureworldnews.com

Aging to Your 70s and Above Makes a “Catastrophic Change” in Your Body, Says Research

A revolutionary theoretical approach of aging that suggests that individuals might gradually turn feeble, following nearing their 70s; has opened the promise of novel medicines for age-related drop and illnesses. The "Catastrophic Change" During 70s and Above. Cambridge scientists concluded a mechanism that causes a fatal shift in hormone levels...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

What Is Empty Heart Disease?

Empty heart disease is a relatively new phenomenon that affects young people, predominantly in Asian communities. Feelings of meaninglessness can sometimes follow years of struggle and sacrifice, leading one to question if it was all worth it. Feelings of depression, and even suicidal ideation, can accompany empty heart disease. My...
HEALTH
Thought Catalog

4 Zodiacs Who Are Going To Meet Someone Special In June 2022

Some zodiacs are going to have an extra special June. They are going to meet someone who changes their life – but only if they put themselves out there and open up their heart. If they are too resistant to change or put their walls too high, then they could let someone important pass them by. Here are some zodiacs who are going to meet someone special this June, someone who has the potential to change their life:
LIFESTYLE
zeiy

Opinion: 6 Habits That Kill a Relationship Every Time

**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Every day, it seems, we encounter another story of the latest couple in a long-term relationship that's coming to an end. While these breakups might be sudden and unexpected, they usually follow a specific pattern. These are six things that kill a relationship every time.
marriage.com

20 Shocking Signs You Mean Nothing To Him

It’s concerning when the love of your life starts acting strangely. Does he seem to be always somewhere else when you’re with him? Perhaps he’s even downright rude. The signs you mean nothing to him can start subtly. They might not be visible initially, but they can still be real. It would be best if you now decided whether you’re wasting your time.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
1K+
Followers
144
Post
89K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy