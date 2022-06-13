ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MoDOT plans July meeting on Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange

By Brian Hauswirth
Cover picture for the articleState transportation officials will hold a meeting in late July about the massive I-70 and Highway 63 project in Columbia. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT)’s Zach Osman tells 939 the Eagle that MoDOT is actively re-evaluating the...

(AUDIO): Missouri Revenue director Wayne Wallingford appears on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia”

In 2021, Missouri lawmakers approved an increase in the state’s gasoline tax. It increases the gas tax by 12.5 cents per gallon by 2025. It increases by 2.5 cents per gallon each year, and the bill requires you to keep gasoline receipts and records for three years. Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) director Wayne Wallingford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Columbia” to discuss how to obtain a gas tax refund that’s included in the law:
COLUMBIA, MO
CVB: MSHSASA events are important to Columbia’s tourism industry

The Missouri State High School Activities Association’s (MSHSAA) state basketball championships will return to Columbia in the spring for the first time since 2017. MSHSAA has awarded four statewide events to Columbia, including the basketball championships. Columbia will continue to host three other events through 2029: the state wrestling championships, state cross country championships and the state music festival.
COLUMBIA, MO
National Weather Service could extend mid-Missouri’s heat advisory

The entire 939 the Eagle listening area in mid-Missouri remains under a heat advisory through 8 this (Thursday) evening, but that could be extended. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Alex Elmore says it depends on a slow-moving front off to our west. The heat index in Columbia and Jefferson City will make it feel like 100 degrees again today.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Boone Electric asking customers to conserve energy

Columbia-based Boone Electric Cooperative is warning its members in six mid-Missouri counties that energy supplies could be tight today (Thursday) and tomorrow, and they’re asking members to conserve energy both days. Boone Electric is citing information from Associated Electric Cooperative, their power supplier. The cooperative notes we’ve seen an...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia’s drive-through utility window shortening hours

Citing limited usage, Columbia officials plan to reduce the hours of the cashier’s drive-through window behind city hall starting on July 5. The drive-through window allows you to make payments for your utility bill and to get a receipt. It’s been open weekdays from 7:30 am until 5:30 pm,...
COLUMBIA, MO
Bipartisan opioid legislation that was approved unanimously by Missouri Legislature to be signed

Bipartisan legislation aimed at increasing opioid addiction treatment will be signed into law by Missouri’s governor on Thursday morning in Jefferson City. The governor will sign six bills today, including legislation from State Rep. Dirk Deaton (R-Noel). His bill gives the state Department of Corrections and the Judiciary access to Missouri’s opioid addiction treatment and recovery fund to pay for treatment and law enforcement costs.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Columbia fire officials report crash on Brown Station Road

COLUMBIA — Columbia Fire Department officials reported a crash on Brown Station Rd. in north Columbia Wednesday morning. Officials said crews were on the scene of an extrication crash at around 7:30 a.m. KRCG 13 crews are working to get more information confirmed about this incident.
COLUMBIA, MO
Juneteenth 2022 – Things to do in Columbia

Juneteenth (short for “June Nineteenth”) marks the day when federal troops arrived in Galveston, Texas in 1865 to take control of the state and ensure that all enslaved people be freed. The troops’ arrival came a full two and a half years after the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth honors the end to slavery in the United States and is considered the longest-running African American holiday.
Heat advisory remains in effect for mid-Missouri; cool front later in week

(939 the Eagle’s Christian Blood contributed to this story) Columbia, Jefferson City and the Lake of the Ozarks remain under a heat advisory through Wednesday evening. National Weather Service (NWS) St. Louis meteorologist Matt Beitscher urges you to stay hydrated. “A heat advisory is issued by our office when...
COLUMBIA, MO
Hearing set for next week in high-profile Columbia murder case

A Columbia man who’s charged with strangling his wife in 2006 and then putting her body in an apartment dumpster will be in court next week for a hearing. 40-year-old Keith Comfort is charged with second degree murder for the 2006 death of his wife, Megan Shultz. They lived on Amelia, south of the Business Loop. Columbia Police found Megan’s remains in 2019, after searching the city’s 100-acre landfill for days.
COLUMBIA, MO
Judge dismisses attorney general’s mask lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boone County judge dismissed the Missouri attorney general's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools over mask mandates Thursday, saying there was no "live controversy" at hand. "The result desired by (the attorney general's office) has been achieved as Defendant has not required masks in CPS for over...
COLUMBIA, MO
This historic Bothwell cliffside mansion of 31 rooms in Sedalia, Missouri uses natural caves for air conditioning

Close up of the west front of Bothwell Lodge in Sedalia, Missouri.RebelAt at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, John Homer Bothwell considered a wealthy lawyer in Sedalia, Missouri, purchased property that’s been referred to as Stoneyridge Farm and the castle on the hill. From the years of 1897 through 1928, he built a lodge that was intended to be a home in the summer high on a rock bluff that overlooked a valley. One of the peculiarities about this piece of construction is that during the construction, a natural cave was discovered. There was the consideration that maybe the caves could be a source of natural air conditioning. Noteworthy, the limestone that was used in the building of this lodge was found on site.
SEDALIA, MO
CPS briefs Columbia’s school board on building safety improvements

Columbia’s school board has listened to a detailed presentation about numerous safety and security upgrades at the district in the past four years. The board discussed the issue at Monday’s meeting and listened to a detailed power point presentation. The board learned that progress has been made on proximity card readers. CPS says only six buildings remain.
COLUMBIA, MO

