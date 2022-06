When the votes are counted from the June 21 Republican runoff for the U.S. Senate, Katie Britt will emerge victorious over Congressman Mo Brooks. Britt is one of those rare individuals who seems destined for greatness as if touched by an angel. But to think that Britt’s success was somehow fated denies the reality that her work ethic, intelligence and perseverance have given her life and career a sense of inevitability.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO