Country music star Toby Keith says he has stomach cancer

By Bailey Aldridge - The Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Country music star Toby Keith said Sunday, June 12, that he has stomach cancer.

He said in a statement posted on Twitter that he was diagnosed last fall and has undergone chemotherapy, radiation treatment and surgery.

“So far, so good,” he wrote. “I need time to breathe, recover and relax.”

Keith said he is “looking forward to spending this time” with his family.

“But I will see the fans sooner or later,” he wrote. “I can’t wait.”

The 60-year-old artist released his debut album, “Toby Keith,” in 1993, according to IMDb. It contained his first chart-topping song, “Should’ve Been A Cowboy.” He’s since had “42 top 10 hits, 32 No. 1s, 40 million albums sold and more than 10 billion streams,” his website says.

Keith was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2021, according to CMT News.

He started the Toby Keith Foundation, which provides support to children with cancer, in 2006, the foundation’s website says. . In 2014, the foundation opened OK Kids Korral, which provides free housing to the families of children receiving cancer treatment in Oklahoma City.

