ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Post Malone Announces ‘Twelve Carat Toothache’ Tour, Birth of Baby

By Larisha Paul
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aov0u_0g9CAOU700

Click here to read the full article.

Post Malone has announced an extensive 33-city North American tour scheduled for this fall in support of his recently released fourth studio album Twelve Carat Toothache . Malone will be joined on the road by Roddy Ricch , who will serve as the special guest opener for all but seven of the scheduled tour dates.

The Twelve Carat tour will kick off on Sept. 10 with a show at the Chi Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. From there, Malone will make stops in Chicago, Columbus, Toronto, Boston, Detroit, Newark, New York, Nashville, Atlanta, Houston, Denver, Portland, Vancouver, and more. The tour will wrap on Nov. 15 with a final show at the Cryto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.

General sale for the Twelve Carat tour begins on Friday, June 17 at 10 a.m. local time via Live Nation.

Twelve Carat Toothache arrived in early June, boasting appearances from Doja Cat, The Kid LAROI, Fleet Foxes, Gunna, and The Weeknd. Malone and Ricch teamed up for the album single “ Cooped Up ” ahead of its release.

The Twelve Carat tour will mark Malone’s first since his run of shows in support of 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding was cut short due to the pandemic. In a Billboard profile earlier this year, he shared that taking Twelve Carat Toothache on the road was something that loomed over him.

“I love touring and I love meeting my fans and singing these songs with them, but at the same time, it’s such an ass-kicker. My back kills me, my neck kills me, my feet kill me,” Malone said. “There’s a lot to think about, and there’s a lot to focus on. You kind of have to have chameleon eyes and look every which way and keep track of what’s going on at all times. It’s the give-and-take — you give up so much and you receive it in love, and that’s what everything is about: feeling loved. That’s what everybody wants.”

The tour announcement also comes as Malone confirmed to TMZ and SiriusXM’s the Howard Stern Show that he welcomed his first child with his fiancée.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life, I’m the happiest I’ve ever been, and for since I could remember I was sad,” Malone told the outlet. “Time to take care of my body and my family and friends, and spread as much love as we can every day.”

Post Malone 2022 North American Tour Dates
Sept 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Sept 11 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept 14 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Sept 17 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Sept 18 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
Sept 20 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept 23 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept 27 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
Oct 1 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Oct 2 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Oct 4 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct 6 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Oct 7 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Oct 12 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Oct 15 – Columbia, SC @ Colonial Life Arena
Oct 16 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct 18 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct 21 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Oct 22 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct 25 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Oct 26 – Ft. Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
Oct 28 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct 30 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov 1 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov 5 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Nov 6 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Nov 10 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Nov 11 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Nov 15 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Gunna Has a Situationship in Every City in Self-Directed ‘Banking on Me’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. In the self-directed music video for his single “Banking on Me,” Gunna shares some wise words of advice. “When you first start to meet a person and you start liking them and shit – the vibe be good – but you want it to last, you wanna spread it out,” he tells a woman sitting in his passenger seat. “I love when I go out of town cause it give us a lil time to come back to you. I be missing you.” But as the video reveals, distance doesn’t necessarily make the heart...
TRAVEL
Rolling Stone

Mary J. Blige Announces ‘Good Morning Gorgeous’ North American Tour

Click here to read the full article. Mary J. Blige has announced a 23-city tour in support of her 14th studio album Good Morning Gorgeous. The veteran musician will be joined on select dates by “Boo’d Up” singer Ella Mai and rising R&B artist Queen Naija. The Good Morning Gorgeous tour is scheduled to begin on Sept. 17 with a show at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. Blige will make stops in Charlotte, Philadelphia, Chicago, Atlanta, Oakland, Las Vegas, New Orleans, Memphis, Brooklyn, Newark, Cincinnati, and more before wrapping at Atlantic City, New Jersey’s Boardwalk Hall on Oct. 29. General...
GREENSBORO, NC
Rolling Stone

Mormon MomTok Is Blowing Up With Rumors of ‘Soft Swinging’

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
UTAH STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Post Malone Announces Birth Of His Baby Girl & His Engagement

Post Malone's life has been full of excitement lately, from his Saturday Night Live debut (during which he performed with Roddy Ricch and Fleet Foxes) to the arrival of his fourth studio album, twelve carat toothache, the 26-year-old has been living his best life – and that doesn't even begin to include what's been happening behind the scenes for him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Atlanta, NE
Local
Nebraska Entertainment
City
Columbus, NE
State
New York State
Omaha, NE
Entertainment
City
Omaha, NE
Rolling Stone

Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj Tapped for 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion, Halsey, Nicki Minaj, and Avril Lavigne have been tapped as performers for the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival, set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 23 and 24. Additional main stage performers include Morgan Wallen, Lionel Richie, Black Eyed Peas, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Sam Smith, The Black Keys, LL Cool J, and Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, among others. Tickets for the Ryan Seacrest-hosted festival will be available via AXS from Friday, June 17. On the final day of the weekend event, a slate of performers will...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Trump Throws Truth Social Tantrum Over Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. Donald Trump was not happy with the Jan. 6 committee’s first hearing on Thursday night. The former president took to Truth Social on Friday morning to air his grievances. “I NEVER said, or even thought of saying, ‘Hang Mike Pence,'” Trump wrote. “This is either a made up story by somebody looking to become a star, or FAKE NEWS!” Trump wasn’t quoted as saying “Hang Mike Pence,” though. “Maybe our supporters have the right idea,” Trump told his staff after hearing the Capitol crowd chanting for the vice president to be hung, according to committee...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

What to Expect From the Third Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

Click here to read the full article. The House Jan. 6 committee has spent nearly a year interviewing hundreds of witnesses and combing through thousands of pages of documents in an effort to piece together the particulars of the Trump administration’s scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, culminating with the attack on the Capitol. The committee hosted its first televised hearing last Thursday, reminding nearly 20 million viewers of the viciousness of the riot and how former President Trump inspired it. The second hearing, which was held on Monday, focused on the Big Lie that the election was stolen,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Post Malone
Person
Mark Malone
Rolling Stone

Fox News Did Everything It Could to Keep Its Viewers From Learning the Truth About Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. The first Jan. 6 committee hearing on Thursday night was one of the biggest news stories of the year. Fox News decided not to cover it live, instead letting their primetime lineup of propaganda pushers distort and minimize the committee’s findings — just like they do every night with everything else that happens in America. It quickly became clear why Fox News was so scared of airing the hearing live. Reps. Bennie Thompson and Liz Cheney painted a damning picture of what happened during the Capitol attack, how former President Trump cheered on his...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Another Republican Who Has Promoted QAnon Is Headed to Congress

Click here to read the full article. It’s primary season, but there was a special election in Texas on Tuesday in which Republican Mayra Flores defeated Democrat Dan Sanchez to secure a spot in Congress. The result is significant because the state’s 34th District had been blue, with Democrat Filemon Vega retiring this year to force the special election to carry out the remainder of his term. Flores’ victory in South Texas is another sign the party is losing ground with the state’s Hispanic population. It’s also significant because Flores has promoted the QAnon conspiracy theory, which holds that the United States...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Nipsey Hussle: Prosecutor Describes Rapper’s Harrowing Last Moments in Murder Trial Opening Statement

Click here to read the full article. The man accused of gunning down Nipsey Hussle doesn’t deny he shot the celebrated rapper in a stunning strip-mall slaying three years ago — only that it was a premeditated act that also involved the attempted murders of two other men, his lawyer said Wednesday in an opening statement that shed new light on how the long-awaited murder trial likely will unfold. “This is a case about the heat of passion,” public defender Aaron Jansen told jurors in a Los Angeles courtroom. “On March 31, 2019, Eric Ronald Holder Jr. shot and killed Nipsey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Rolling Stone

Hellfire: The Uvalde Shooter Owned a Device That Makes AR-15s Even More Deadly

Click here to read the full article. The advertisement is slugged: “Unleashing ‘Hell-Fire.’” It pictures a gunman, wearing a skull mask with blacked out eyes, who unloads an AR-15 that is sending spent cartridges flying from its ejection port. The ad copy reads: “All you do is squeeze the trigger and shoot at rates up to 900 rpm” — or rounds per minute. The sales pitch is for a hellfire trigger device, a gun accessory that allows a semi-automatic rifle to fire at rates similar to machine gun. Although the physics behind the device are nearly identical to that of a bump-stock...
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Prudential Center#Xcel Energy Center#North American#Carat#The Chi Health Center#The Cryto Com Arena#Live Nation#Doja Cat
Rolling Stone

‘Coup Memo’ Author Admitted in Front of Trump That Their Scheme Was Illegal: Jan. 6 Hearing

Click here to read the full article. “Coup memo” author John Eastman knew that he and former President Trump’s scheme to get Mike Pence to block the certification of the 2020 election was illegal, and said so in front of Trump, according to testimony played during the Jan. 6 committee’s hearing on Thursday. “Did John Eastman ever admit in front of the president that his proposal would violate the Electoral Count Act?” investigators asked Greg Jacob, Pence’s former legal counsel. “I believe he did on the fourth,” Jacob replied. The third January 6 hearing gets underway with a clip of Greg Jacob, former...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s ‘Better Man’ on ‘Howard Stern’

Click here to read the full article. Whenever Post Malone listens to Pearl Jam’s “Better Man,” he thinks of his brother. While appearing on The Howard Stern Show, the musician — who recently dropped his album Twelve Carat Toothache — performed an acoustic rendition of the Eddie Vedder-penned track. He told Stern that he and his family went to go visit his brother when he was younger. “I remember my brother Jordan, he was a Marine, and he was stationed in Hawaii. And we went to go see him. I was 12, 13, maybe,” Malone said about the song. “And he played...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

13 Lesbian and Queer Women-Owned Brands to Support During Pride (and All Year Long)

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Real talk: you know you are going to get that crystal, some rainbow gear for the Pride parade, those sunglasses for your upcoming trip to Bali, something to wear to your cousin’s wedding, and a new bag of coffee beans because returning to that commute and the office at 9 a.m. after two-plus years of #WFH in your sweats (oh that reminds me: also must replace those joggers) has been brutal. And...
SOCIETY
Rolling Stone

Ozzy Osbourne is ‘Recuperating Comfortably’ at Home Following ‘Major’ Surgery

Click here to read the full article. Ozzy Osbourne is back home after going through a surgery that his wife Sharon said was “really going to determine the rest of his life.” On Wednesday, the rock legend shared a health update for fans saying he was recovering from the surgery at home. “I am now home from the hospital recuperating comfortably,” he wrote on Instagram. “I am definitely feeling the love and support from all my fans and send everyone a big thank you for their thoughts, prayers, and well wishes during my recovery.” The update straight from Ozzy comes a day...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
Rolling Stone

Suge Knight Should Pay $81 Million to Family of ‘Murder Burger’ Victim, Lawyer Argues

Click here to read the full article. Death Row Records founder Suge Knight should be forced to pay $81 million to the family of Terry Carter, a lawyer representing his widow and his two daughters told a Los Angeles County jury Tuesday. Knight was convicted of voluntary manslaughter when he ran over Carter with his Ford Raptor truck seven years ago after trying to meet with Dr. Dre on the set of Straight Outta Compton to discuss an alleged murder-for-hire plot. It was the first time the lawyer, Lance Behringer, put a dollar figure on the Carter family’s loss during the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Rolling Stone

‘Coup Memo’ Author Knew About Secret Supreme Court Election Tension … Somehow

Click here to read the full article. John Eastman, the former Trump lawyer who authored the “coup memo” instructing Mike Pence to block the certification of the Electoral College on Jan. 6, knew the Supreme Court was engaged in a “heated fight” about whether to entertain the president’s efforts to challenge the election results, The New York Times reported on Wednesday. “So the odds are not based on the legal merits but an assessment of the justices’ spines, and I understand that there is a heated fight underway,” Eastman wrote to pro-Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro on Dec. 24 about filing paperwork...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Rudy Giuliani Claims Push to Overturn Election Results Fueled Only by Diet Pepsi

Click here to read the full article. Jan. 6 Committee Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) said Monday that former President Trump was urged by his campaign advisers to not declare victory on Election Day, that he knew before the election that the counting of mail-in ballots would not be complete until days after the election, and that he declaration of victory came at the urging of a drunk former mayor. “President Trump rejected the advice of his campaign experts on Election Night, and instead followed the course recommended by an apparently inebriated Rudy Giuliani to just claim he won and insist...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Carrie Underwood Celebrates With ‘Pink Champagne’ on ‘Fallon’

Click here to read the full article. Carrie Underwood stopped by The Tonight Show to perform her rollicking single, “Pink Champagne.” Appearing with her live band, the singer gave the tune a chic vibe complete with a backdrop of the titular beverage. “Pink Champagne” appears on Underwood’s new album, Denim & Rhinestones, out now. The project is the follow-up to her Grammy-winning 2021 religious collection My Savior. To support the new music, Underwood will embark on an extensive headlining tour throughout this fall and winter. The “Denim & Rhinestones Tour” officially gets underway Oct. 15 in Greenville, South Carolina. With 43 dates currently...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

62K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy