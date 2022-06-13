Slipknot to Keep Knotfest Roadshow Rolling Through This Fall

Click here to read the full article.

Slipknot have extended their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow with a fall leg set to kick off in late September.

The new run of dates will launch Sept. 20 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, with shows planned in cities like Austin, Dallas, Albuquerque, and Phoenix. The run will wrap Oct. 7 at the FivePoint Amphitheater in Irvine, California.

Slipknot will be joined on these dates by Ice Nine Kills and Crown the Empire. Tickets will go on sale June 17 at 10 a.m. local time, while a presale will run June 14 through June 16. Full information is on the Knotfest website .

Slipknot kicked off their 2022 Knotfest Roadshow earlier this year with a run of 38 shows spread out over two legs between March and June (In This Moment and Jinjer provided support on the first leg, while Cypress Hill and Ho99o9 joined for the second). There are still a handful of dates left on the ongoing second leg, which wraps on June 18 in Chula Vista, California. After that, Slipknot will play the Machaca Festival in Monterey, Mexico, before heading over to Europe for a slew of summer gigs.

While Slipknot have stayed busy on the road, they’ve been relatively quiet on the studio front. Last November, the group released a new song, “The Chapeltown Rag,” which marked their first bit of music since 2019, when they dropped their most recent album, We Are Not Your Kind .

Slipknot Knotfest Roadshow Fall Dates

September 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

September 21 – Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

September 24 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 27 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

September 28 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion

October 1 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

October 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

October 4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

October 7 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheater