Park City, UT

Camp Woodward Show to visit Park City in July

 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah. — On Thursday, Woodward and Pro Skateboarder Ryan Sheckler announced that for the first time, the “Camp Woodward Show” will hit the road, filming at all five of their locations from California to Pennsylvania. After beginning on June 15 in California, the show will make its way to Park City on July 20-21.

Woodward is a global experiential action sports company that has empowered personal growth and elevated core skills across various sports such as skate, BMX, mountain bike, scooter, snowboarding, freeskiing, parkour, gymnastics, cheer, and more for over 50 years.

Woodward’s innovative environments and dynamic programming span 11 destinations in North America and include Woodward Summer Camps, Woodward Action Sports Hubs, Woodward Mountain Parks, and Woodward Action Sports Parks.

In an attempt to continue inspiring the next generation of skaters, Sheckler will promote the Sandlot Times Tour with his foundation’s “Skate for a Cause” mission supporting various organizations at the five Woodward locations. Recipients will include Stoked Mentoring, Project Lifelong, High Fives Foundation, Chill Foundation, Max’s Mission, and an adaptive athlete equipment grant to the Challenged Athletes Foundation.

“We couldn’t be more excited to combine the efforts of Woodward and Ryan’s Sandlot Times organization,” says Woodward Marketing Director Mikayla Schutz. “Ryan is such an incredible mentor, and valuable partner of Woodward committed to growing the sport of skateboarding. We are excited to share his impact on the next generation across the country.”

“The Camp Woodward Show” Filming Schedule:

  • Woodward West / Tehachapi, Calif. June 15-17
  • Woodward Tahoe / Reno, Calif. June 20-21
  • Woodward Park City / Park City, Utah July 20-21
  • Woodward Copper / Copper Mountain, Colo. July 25-26
  • Woodward PA / State College, Penn. Aug 15-19

For more information, individuals can check out Woodward’s website . They can also visit Woodward’s YouTube Channel to watch Camp Woodward Season 12 and previous seasons of the “Camp Woodward Show.”


#Summer Camps#Sandlot Times
