Clarification

In a Saturday article, regarding the Athens County Board of Commission meeting, which was held June 7, a sentence regarding the Athens County Board of Developmental Disabilities presentation in regards to the state working give incentive bonuses to direct support professionals and reducing waiver costs, was misleading.

The state is working on incentivizing working with a pay-rate increase and reducing waiver costs. ACBDD Superintendent Kevin Davis noted that if the state approves the proposal, all county boards, will have to comply. Because this program involves Medicaid, all counties must operate uniformly.