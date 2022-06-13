ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

MSP Arrest Man Who Stole Motorcycle, Tried To Hide Gear Under Gas Station Slurpee Machine

By Sara Powers
 4 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after attempting to flee police on Sunday morning, Michigan State Police officials announced.

Michigan State Police say at about 5:10 a.m. a trooper attempted to stop a Harley Davidson motorcycle traveling eastbound on I-96 near Wyoming and the driver fled.

After canvassing the area the trooper found the motorcycle on Wyoming near Grand River.

The motorcycle was stolen from Van Buren Township.

Police say the trooper saw a man walking away from the motorcycle near an alley and go into a Shell gas station.

When backup units arrived, MSP tried to make contact with the man and he ran away from officers, but after a short distance, the man was caught and taken into custody.

After that, troopers returned to the gas station and the clerk said the man ran inside, took his helmet and jacket off, and then put them under a Slurpee machine.

In addition to this, the clerk said the man told him he would come back for his belongings after police towed his motorcycle.

He is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

