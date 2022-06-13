ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Michigan Man Builds Guitars out of Reclaimed Wood from Old Detroit Buildings

By Meatball
K102.5
K102.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Imagine, for a second, if the city of Detroit could sing... if the buildings could create their own sounds, sing their own tunes... what would it sound like?. The cool thing is, you don't have to wonder. The old buildings of Detroit are singing, and doing it beautifully through the work...

k1025.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wcsx.com

Michigan Rooftop Bar Named One of the Best in the U.S.

It’s outdoor dining season, and that makes me incredibly happy. Eating outdoors obviously became the norm during the pandemic, and even with things returning to a sense of normal, it feels great to sit outside on a warm, breezy, sunny day and enjoy a meal during the summer months.
DETROIT, MI
K102.5

Stolen Excavator Used to break into Metro Detroit ATM

We've all seen those videos of dumb criminals who pick an ATM as their target for some quick cash, right? Inevitably, they all turn out bad. You can drag those things for MILES behind a truck, run over them, bash them with sledge hammers, pick axes... nothing seems to work.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Kalamazoo, MI
Entertainment
Local
Michigan Entertainment
Detroit, MI
Entertainment
City
Detroit, MI
City
Kalamazoo, MI
1051thebounce.com

Michigan Restaurant is No. 1 for Best Middle Eastern Food

It’s really hard to beat Middle Eastern food that’s from Michigan. Of course, Dearborn has some great choices, as does the rest of the state. Going to Michigan State University, I was lucky to have places like Woody’s Oasis and The Sultan’s available for my Middle Eastern food cravings.
MICHIGAN STATE
K102.5

Michigan Man Builds Movie Theater for Squirrels

This Detroit man takes his love for animals to a new level and the video is adorable. Jason Lenzi is a 30-year-old guy from the Detroit, Michigan area who is clearly a lover of animals. That must be why he spent 2 months and nearly $600 building a movie theater for squirrels. Lenzi went all out. He didn't just paint a wooden box. He built a light-up marquee, installed movie posters, LED lighting, popcorn bowls full of fruit and nuts, and a bathroom. We can't forget the concession stand full of theater candy and a working movie screen. This thing is amazing. At first, the theater remained empty for a long time. But then, the magical moment happened. Lucky for us Jason equipped the movie theater with multiple video cameras so we could witness the whole thing go down.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Wallace
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit hospital ranked No. 2 pediatric care facility in Michigan

DETROIT – A hospital in Detroit has been ranked as one of the best pediatric care facilities in Michigan and in the Midwest. Children’s Hospital of Michigan announced Monday that U.S. News & World Report had ranked it as the second best pediatric care facility in Michigan, and the 13th best pediatric care facility in the Midwest. The hospital also ranked nationally in six pediatric specialties, including cancer, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics and urology.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Part of Detroit street collapse blamed on Howe bridge construction

Detroit — A section of West Ford Street that collapsed last week during construction of the Gordie Howe International Bridge project will reopen on Tuesday, a Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority official said Monday. The 100-foot-long section of road, located between West Fort and Calvary streets, collapsed while construction crews were...
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wood#Music History#Gibson Guitar
The Flint Journal

New COVID outbreaks infect 64 students and staff at Michigan schools

Michigan identified 62 new COVID outbreaks last week, including 37 associated with long-term care facilities and 23 linked to schools or child care programs. Reported outbreaks declined about 15% compared to the week prior, and nearly 50% over the last two weeks. Potential factors contributing to that trend include a decline in community transmission and the number of schools entering summer vacation.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
The Detroit Free Press

Craig sues signature collectors over botched petitions; Perry Johnson also plans lawsuit

LANSING — Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is suing petition circulators over his botched nominating petition, after he and four other Republican candidates for governor were disqualified from the Aug. 2 primary ballot over thousands of forged signatures. And Oakland County businessman and quality guru Perry Johnson, who was disqualified from the ballot over the same issue, is also planning legal action, campaign adviser John Yob said Tuesday. ...
DETROIT, MI
chevydetroit.com

Looking to adopt a pup? Start here.

Pets, specifically the furballs, aren’t just cute and cuddly (and slightly messy). They make wonderful companions, providing unconditional love and affection, which can have a significant positive impact on the owner’s quality of life. Of course, it’s also important to know that caring for one is a huge commitment, which should always be taken into serious consideration. Now, if you’ve decided that adopting a furry friend is undoubtedly your next step, then check out these upcoming adoption events.
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, MI
K102.5

K102.5

Kalamazoo, MI
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
387K+
Views
ABOUT

K-102.5 plays the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy