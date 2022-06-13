ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

75th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

 4 days ago

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were held on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The biggest winners of night were "A Strange Loop," which was named best musical, and "The Lehman Trilogy” which won for best play.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Barbara Whitman, Michael R. Jackson, Jaquel Spivey, and the cast and crew accept the award for Best Musical for "A Strange Loop" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

With "Strange Loop's best musical win, Jennifer Hudson, who was a producer for the hit Broadway show, achieved coveted EGOT status , adding the Tony award to her collection of statuettes, which already included an Emmy, Grammy, and an Oscar.

Check out a complete list of winners below:

Best Play

  • "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Musical

  • "A Strange Loop"

Best Revival of a Play

  • "Take Me Out"

Best Revival of a Musical

  • "Company"

Best Book of a Musical

  • "A Strange Loop"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

  • "SIX: The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

  • Deirdre O’Connell, "Dana H."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Myles Frost, "MJ"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

  • Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

  • Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Matt Doyle, "Company"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

  • Patti LuPone, "Company"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

  • Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

  • Bunny Christie, "Company"

Best Costume Design of a Play

  • Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

  • Gabriella Slade, "SIX: The Musical"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

  • Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

  • Natasha Katz, "MJ"

Best Sound Design of a Play

  • Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Best Sound Design of a Musical

  • Gareth Owen, "MJ"

Best Direction of a Play

  • Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Direction of a Musical

  • Marianne Elliott, "Company"

Best Choreography

  • Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Orchestrations

  • Simon Hale, "Girl From the North Country"

