75th Annual Tony Awards: The winners

The 75th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by Ariana DeBose, were held on Sunday at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The biggest winners of night were "A Strange Loop," which was named best musical, and "The Lehman Trilogy” which won for best play.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images - PHOTO: Barbara Whitman, Michael R. Jackson, Jaquel Spivey, and the cast and crew accept the award for Best Musical for "A Strange Loop" onstage at the 75th Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall, June 12, 2022, in New York City.

With "Strange Loop's best musical win, Jennifer Hudson, who was a producer for the hit Broadway show, achieved coveted EGOT status , adding the Tony award to her collection of statuettes, which already included an Emmy, Grammy, and an Oscar.

Check out a complete list of winners below:

Best Play

"The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Musical

"A Strange Loop"

Best Revival of a Play

"Take Me Out"

Best Revival of a Musical

"Company"

Best Book of a Musical

"A Strange Loop"

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

"SIX: The Musical"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Simon Russell Beale, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Deirdre O’Connell, "Dana H."

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Myles Frost, "MJ"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Joaquina Kalukango, "Paradise Square"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, "Take Me Out"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Phylicia Rashad, "Skeleton Crew"

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Matt Doyle, "Company"

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Patti LuPone, "Company"

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Es Devlin, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Bunny Christie, "Company"

Best Costume Design of a Play

Montana Levi Blanco, "The Skin of Our Teeth"

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gabriella Slade, "SIX: The Musical"

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Jon Clark, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Natasha Katz, "MJ"

Best Sound Design of a Play

Mikhail Fiksel, "Dana H."

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Gareth Owen, "MJ"

Best Direction of a Play

Sam Mendes, "The Lehman Trilogy"

Best Direction of a Musical

Marianne Elliott, "Company"

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, "MJ"

Best Orchestrations