Denver Weather: One More Day Near 100 Degrees! Heat Wave Finally Ends Monday Night

DENVER (CBS4) – Temperatures will soar to near record highs again on Monday before a cold front finally breaks relief for a couple days.

Denver officially reached 100 degrees on Saturday which tied a record set on June 11, 2013. Sunday’s high temperature wasn’t as hot but was still far above normal with 95 degrees the city.

Monday should be similar to Saturday with mostly sunny skies and temperatures approaching 100 degrees again in the afternoon. The record in Denver for June 13 is 99 degrees last set in 2006 which could be tied or broken. At this time, the CBS4 Weather Team has a forecast high just below the record.

The hottest weather in Colorado on Monday will be on the far Eastern Plains where a few areas near the Nebraska state line could reach as high as 110 degrees.

It will also be quite warm on the Western Slope where the heat will combine with wind gusts up to 60 mph and relative humidity under 15% to produce critical fire danger. There is a Red Flag Warning through 11 p.m. for most of western Colorado. If a fire were to start, it could spread very quickly and be difficult for firefighters to contain.

Regardless of the fire danger in Colorado, a wildfire causing evacuations near Flagstaff, Arizona is causing a lot of smoke. Winds from the southwest will transport a lot of that smoke into Colorado on Monday.

Some areas may smell smoke and visibility will be at least modestly impacted. At this time, adverse health impacts are not expected.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, temperatures will be at least 10 to 15 degrees below Monday in most areas.

The next heat wave of the season will start on Thursday and Friday and will continue through Father’s Day weekend. There is also a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms returning as soon as Friday.