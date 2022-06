Liverpool have confirmed that Sheyi Ojo will leave the club this summer, and the winger has released a touching farewell. Ojo signed for the reds from MK Dons for around £2m all the way back in 2011. Since then, he has been consistently loaned out in an attempt to aid his development, with Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham, Stade Reims, Cardiff City, and most recently Milwall, all hosting the Englishman for various spells.

