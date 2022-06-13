Another arrest made in New Iberia shooting that injured woman and infant

New Iberia police say another suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in March that left several people injured including an infant.

The shooting that occurred on March 18, 2022, in the 200 block of CV Jackson. 5 people were injured in the shooting, including a 6-month-old.

Arrested in connection with the shooting was Jaleisha Butler. She was booked on charges of Obstruction of Justice, Criminal Mischief, Accessories after the Fact (7 counts), Filing False Public Records

Butler is booked in the Iberia Parish Jail.

In April, two people were arrested for the shooting, they are facing attempted murder charges. Read that story here

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel