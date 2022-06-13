ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Iberia, LA

Another arrest made in New Iberia shooting that injured woman and infant

By KATC News
 4 days ago
New Iberia police say another suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in March that left several people injured including an infant.

The shooting that occurred on March 18, 2022, in the 200 block of CV Jackson. 5 people were injured in the shooting, including a 6-month-old.

Arrested in connection with the shooting was Jaleisha Butler. She was booked on charges of Obstruction of Justice, Criminal Mischief, Accessories after the Fact (7 counts), Filing False Public Records

Butler is booked in the Iberia Parish Jail.

In April, two people were arrested for the shooting, they are facing attempted murder charges. Read that story here

