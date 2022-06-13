ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500

By Clark Kauffman
Iowa Capital Dispatch
Iowa Capital Dispatch
 4 days ago
An Iowa nurse fired last year for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500. (Parker Michels-Boyce/ For the Virginia Mercury)

One of the nurses fired by the state for mistakenly giving prison inmates six times the normal dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been fined $500 by the Iowa Board of Nursing.

Amanda Dodson of West Point, who began working for the Iowa Department of Corrections in 2003, was fired in May 2021 after she alerted her superiors to a mistake that resulted in 77 inmates of the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison being given six times the amount of COVID-19 vaccine they were supposed to receive.

According to state records, Dodson’s supervisor sent her an email on April 13 letting her know that the prison had received the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to the people incarcerated at the prison. Whalen asked Dodson and another nurse to administer the vaccine to some of the inmates.

The other nurse drew up the vaccine, which entailed putting the component parts together, drawing the medicine out of the vial into a syringe, and then handing the syringe to Dodson. Dodson took the filled syringe and administered the vaccine.

In total, the two administered the vaccine to 77 people, after which Dodson and the other nurse returned to the prison’s medical building. Dodson looked in the medical refrigerator to retrieve more of the vaccine to finish their assigned task. Seeing that no vaccine was left in the refrigerator, Dodson located a Pfizer vial, read the dosing information on it, and realized she and the other nurse had administered six times the recommended dose of the vaccine.

Dodson reported the incident to her supervisor, who placed Dodson on administrative leave. Prison officials acknowledged the incident and said none of the inmates had been hospitalized but were suffering from ailments typical of people who reported adverse reactions to the vaccine, such as body aches and low-grade fever. Dodson and the other nurse were fired.

The Iowa Board of Nursing reported recently that it has fined Dodson $500 and ordered her to undergo 14 hours of educational training on medication errors.

The post Iowa nurse involved in prison vaccine overdose is fired and fined $500 appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch .

Wanda Terrell
3d ago

I can't believe the nurse was only fined $500 in a case which could have killed those 77 people. Is that because they were inmates and their lives weren't as important to them as if it would have been citizens. Shame on those who came to that amount. I hope those inmates sue the Board of Nursing.

Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa invests $100 million in federal funds toward school security, mental health

Iowa will allocate $100 million in federal funds toward school security and mental health programs, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday. She proposed the investment, which includes no gun control measures, for prevention of school shootings and other violence, she said at a news conference. The plan starts with the creation of a School Safety Bureau, […] The post Iowa invests $100 million in federal funds toward school security, mental health appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Iowa Governor Signs Ban on Covid-19 Vaccination Requirement for School Attendance

FILE - In this June 6, 2021 file photo, a youth receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in the central Israeli city of Rishon LeZion. The pharmaceuticals Pfizer and BioNTech say they have requested that their coronavirus vaccine be licensed for children aged 5 to 11 across the European Union. If authorized, it would be the first opportunity for younger children in Europe to be get immunized against COVID-19. (AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner)
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws looks to stop state constitution amendment

URBANDALE, Iowa — A new coalition is forming in Iowa to combat astatewide constitutional amendment. The group named Iowa for Responsible Gun Laws is looking to stop the new amendment that will essentially add the second amendment of the U.S. Constitution to the Iowa Constitution. The organization is urging individuals to vote against the amendment in the upcoming November election.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

New coalition wants Iowans to vote 'no' on gun constitutional amendment

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new group advocating what it calls "common-sense gun laws" is urging Iowans to vote no on adding a new gun rights amendment to the Iowa constitution. Iowans will vote on the amendment in November. It would add the right to own and bear arms to the Iowa constitution. Legislators passed the measure in the past two sessions. Now it's up to Iowa voters to decide.
IOWA STATE
