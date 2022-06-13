ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Wolf, lawmakers launch budget season with billions to spend

By Marc Levy
WTAJ
WTAJ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uTfnJ_0g9C7pNC00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and state lawmakers are launching into their busiest stretch: the horse-trading and budget-making weeks of June that are vastly different this year than any other in memory, with billions of extra dollars to spread around.

It is a particularly unusual spot for a state that has been largely mired in deficits since the Great Recession and is struggling with a shrinking workforce and fast-growing elderly population.

There is, of course, no shortage of demands on the money.

“To me this should be easy, but it comes down to — and I’ll be honest — when everybody has money, they want to spend every last dollar,” said House Appropriations Committee Chair Stan Saylor, R-York.

Assembling a spending plan for the fiscal year starting July 1 will play out in the shadow of partisan fights over abortion rights, gun violence and proposed constitutional amendments that Republicans are wielding as a policy-making avenue around Wolf’s veto pen.

Gov. Wolf signs bill to improve nursing license requirements

Wolf, a Democrat who is serving his last year in office, kicked off the budget season in February with a $43.7 billion proposal to the Republican-controlled Legislature. Its dominant feature is a request for about $1.8 billion, or about one-fifth, more for instruction, operations and special education in public schools. The aggressive request caps a hallmark of his tenure: a campaign to wipe out deep funding disparities between the poorest and wealthiest public school districts.

How much Republican lawmakers are willing to approve could determine how willing Wolf is to go along with GOP budget priorities.

Other major Wolf proposals include using federal coronavirus aid to send $2,000 checks to households earning under $80,000 a year — an idea that gained no traction with Republicans — and a $200 million scholarship program to bolster the state’s shrinking public university system.

Since he took office in 2015, Wolf has pushed to cut Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate — one of the highest in the nation — but with structural changes to crack down on tax avoidance that were opposed by the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry.

This year, the chamber and Wolf are optimistic about a compromise.

Wolf’s office says his plans comprise a “historic opportunity to make Pennsylvania a more desirable place to live and work.”

House and Senate Republican leaders were working toward a joint counterproposal over the weekend and are on board with sending more money to public schools. But not nearly at the level Wolf wants.

They preach restraint, worrying over projections that the economy is heading for a slowdown.

The state’s bank accounts are now flush with — by some estimates — $12 billion in reserves and surpluses, boosted by inflation and an economy juiced with federal pandemic subsidies.

That is a revenue “bubble,” said Rep. Jesse Topper, R-Bedford, vice chairman of the House Appropriations Committee.

“It’s unprecedented and it is not sustainable,” Topper said. “So how do we go about using this money in a way that really helps set a good course for the future when the inevitable rough seas approach?”

Gov. Wolf invests $1.75 mil in PA baby formula company

A couple billion in leftover federal coronavirus relief aid must be spent by the end of 2024 and lawmakers expect to commit all of it this month. Water and sewer projects, state lands and businesses hurt by the pandemic are likely to get some of it.

Meanwhile, several billion in state reserves will be necessary to prop up spending next year.

There are other big demands on the state.

Nursing homes are warning of further closures without an increase in the long-stagnant Medicaid reimbursement rate.

The No. 1 priority of counties is to win the restoration of decade-old cuts to state aid for mental health services — a growing need that has been spotlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic and mass shootings.

Meanwhile, difficulty in finding workers to care for children, the elderly and disabled has budget-makers eyeing more subsidies for those professions.

Saylor said his goal is to keep at least $5 billion in reserve, “or the next governor is going to have a very difficult time.”

In a lot of ways, the billions of dollars in extra cash is making lawmakers open to things they have rejected for years.

Wolf’s office and lawmakers are eyeing ways to tear off Band-Aids — such as borrowing and delayed payments — that they’ve applied to the state’s finances during lean times.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The National Federation of Independent Business, for years, has sought improvements in how their members remit sales tax receipts and relaxed limits on expensing purchases. This year, the organization’s state director in Pennsylvania, Greg Moreland, is more optimistic than ever.

“I’m going to be pretty disappointed to be quite honest if we don’t see something big in the budget this year for small business,” Moreland said. “The timing’s right. The revenues look good. They can’t use that as an excuse any longer.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Veronica Charnell Media

Will Pennsylvania Governor Spending Plan Get Approved for $2,000 Stimulus Checks?

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor Tim Wolf pushing for $2,000 stimulus checks for Pennsylvania residents. These are certainly precedent times we are living in. From the war between Ukraine and Russia, Food and Gas prices continue to rise, and we are still dealing with a Pandemic. Although the Federal Government has not approved a monthly stimulus check, some states had started sending the fourth check to households to help struggling families with the effects caused by inflation.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf pushes for $2,000 direct payments

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) – Governor Tom Wolf continues to push for direct payments as prices continue to soar in Pennsylvania. On June 16, Wolf’s cabinet member Department of Human Services Acting Secretary Meg Snead was joined by Representative Dan Williams at Coatesville City Hall to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly. They hope to push […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pa. unemployment rate down to 4.6% in May

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry released its preliminary employment situation for the month of May. According to a news release, the unemployment rate was down .2% of a percentage point over the month at 4.6%, while the national unemployment rate was unchanged over the month, remaining at 3.6%. Pennsylvania’s […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Report dings unfunded pension liabilities in Pennsylvania

(The Center Square) – A new report on state pension liabilities and their funding levels spotlight a lingering problem for Pennsylvania finances, but many critics argue that its modeling assumptions exaggerate the financial problems. “Unaccountable and Unaffordable,” the latest pension report from the American Legislative Exchange Council, warns of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stan Saylor
butlerradio.com

First Polls Out For PA Governor and Senate

The first set of polls are out in the race for governor and senate in Pennsylvania. The new Suffolk/USA Today poll shows both Democratic candidates in front in the early stages of the race. John Fetterman showed an early nine point lead over Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race for...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

PA House approves bill to improve junior firefighter training

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Junior firefighters are one step closer to having access to improved training after the House unanimously approved a bill by Rep. Torren Ecker (R-Adams/Cumberland) to prepare junior firefighters for becoming full firefighters. “Volunteer fire companies across the nation, and right here in Pennsylvania, are facing staff shortages that is projected to only […]
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Budget Deficits#Budget Cuts#Legislature#Politics State#Republicans#Democrat
WTAJ

State College mayor, state leaders oppose Oz, back Fetterman

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local and state Democratic leaders held a press conference in State College Wednesday to voice their concerns and opposition to Republican U.S. Senate nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz. State College Mayor Ezra Nanes spoke at the conference and was joined by Centre County Commissioner Michael Pipe and state House candidates Robert […]
DELCO.Today

Time Is Running Out on Gov. Wolf’s Commitment to Lower Pa.’s ‘Appalling’ Corporate Net Income Tax Rate

Gov Wolf is working diligently to lower Pa.'s corporate net income tax rate before the end of his term.Image via Violka08 at iStock. Shortly after he was sworn in nearly eight years ago, Governor Tom Wolf called Pa.’s corporate net income tax rate of 9.99 percent “appalling.” One of the commitments of his fledgling administration was to lower it. Philadelphia Business Journal‘s Patty Tascarella chronicled the latest efforts to address the issue before the end of the term.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania lawmakers want baseline for school safety standards

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – School shootings in Columbine, Newtown, and Sandy Hook didn’t push the meter for school safety, but after Parkland lawmakers in Pennsylvania created a multi-million dollar school safety grant program. The program has devoted $300 million to school safety, but lawmakers want to make sure schools are spending the money appropriately. “That […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
WTAJ

PA education spending soars to all-time high

(WTAJ) — Data from the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) showed that taxpayer spending on public schools has consistently increased, reaching all-time highs year after year. State support of public education is up 40 percent over the last decade, reaching an all-time high of $13.3 billion in 2021-22, an increase of $500 million from the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Higher Education System calls for additional funding

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – After merging multiple universities the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) is looking forward and asking for more funding. Chancellor Dan Greenstein says the system’s financial house is in order but they’re “at a pivot point” and the system “cannot continue as we have been.” Greenstein notes that PASSHE schools […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

WTAJ

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy