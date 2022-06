Patients must not be “left in a void” waiting for care owing to a shortage of GPs, a leading expert has suggested.Sir Robert Francis QC, who is chairman of Healthwatch England, told MPs on the Commons Health and Social Care Committee that the main concern patients coming to them have about GPs is over access to care.He suggested that people were willing to see other primary care staff instead of a GP if that was appropriate, but they wanted reassurance that staff knew about their health issues and that somebody would co-ordinate their care.Sir Robert said “over 50%” of concerns...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 2 DAYS AGO