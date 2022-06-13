ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Day In Lakers History: Shaquille O’Neal Dominates To Put 76ers On Brink Of Elimination In 2001 NBA Finals

By Corey Hansford
Lakers Nation
Lakers Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 2001 Los Angeles Lakers had one of the most dominant runs in playoff history. After sweeping through the entire Western Conference, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant were shockingly handed a loss in Game 1 of the NBA Finals by Allen Iverson and the Philadelphia 76ers. That one...

