Amber Heard may have lost her big court battle against Johnny Depp, but she certainly managed to have a more graceful entrance into post-trial life than her ex-husband. While Depp, 59, celebrated by having a curry house in Birmingham, England, shut down so that he could have a blowout meal with pals, Page Six spies spotted Heard, 36, enjoying a low-key dinner out in public in the Hamptons after her high-profile courtroom defeat. Depp celebrated the judge awarding him $15 million by dropping $62,000 on an opulent dinner, champagne and cocktails at an Indian restaurant with friends including rock legend Jeff Beck...

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO