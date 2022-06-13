ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

A-listers including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel and Shonda Rhimes call on Hollywood to be ‘mindful’ of onscreen gun use amid mass shootings

By Kate Feldman, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 4 days ago

After a recent spate of deadly mass shootings across the country, some Hollywood heavyweights have decided it’s time to stop glorifying guns.

Director Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, actors Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and TV producer Shonda Rhimes are among those who signed an “Open Letter to Our Colleagues in the Creative Community,” posted Monday by the Brady United Against Gun Violence organization.

In the letter, Christy Callahan, co-chairwoman of that organization’s regional leadership council, and Robert Bowers Disney, the national organizing director, call on those behind movies and TV shows to model responsible gun ownership and use.

“As America’s storytellers, our goal is primarily to entertain, but we also acknowledge that stories have the power to effect change,” reads the letter. “Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seat belts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies’ and TV’s influence. It’s time to take on gun safety.

“We are not asking anyone to stop showing guns on screen. We are asking writers, directors and producers to be mindful of onscreen gun violence and model gun safety best practices. Let’s use our collective power for good.”

Also among the letter’s initial signees are Amy Schumer, Debbie Allen, Damon Lindelof, Adam McKay, Marti Noxon, Billy Ray and Eli Roth.

Proposals include showing gun owners locking away their weapons safely and limiting scenes that show both children and guns.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
toofab.com

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wows in New Dance Video to Doja Cat's Single Vegas

Daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shows off her dancing prowess. The daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie strutted her stuff in a new YouTube video from the famed Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, California. Shiloh was seen expertly dancing to Doja Cat's new single "Vegas" from the "Elvis" soundtrack and showed off her choreography from a class taught by Hamilton Evans.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damon Lindelof
Person
Jimmy Kimmel
Person
Amy Schumer
Person
Marti Noxon
Person
Mark Ruffalo
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Shonda Rhimes
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Eli Roth
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
Julianne Moore
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy