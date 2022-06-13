A-listers including Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel and Shonda Rhimes call on Hollywood to be ‘mindful’ of onscreen gun use amid mass shootings

After a recent spate of deadly mass shootings across the country, some Hollywood heavyweights have decided it’s time to stop glorifying guns.

Director Judd Apatow, Jimmy Kimmel, actors Julianne Moore and Mark Ruffalo, and TV producer Shonda Rhimes are among those who signed an “Open Letter to Our Colleagues in the Creative Community,” posted Monday by the Brady United Against Gun Violence organization.

In the letter, Christy Callahan, co-chairwoman of that organization’s regional leadership council, and Robert Bowers Disney, the national organizing director, call on those behind movies and TV shows to model responsible gun ownership and use.

“As America’s storytellers, our goal is primarily to entertain, but we also acknowledge that stories have the power to effect change,” reads the letter. “Cultural attitudes toward smoking, drunk driving, seat belts and marriage equality have all evolved due in large part to movies’ and TV’s influence. It’s time to take on gun safety.

“We are not asking anyone to stop showing guns on screen. We are asking writers, directors and producers to be mindful of onscreen gun violence and model gun safety best practices. Let’s use our collective power for good.”

Also among the letter’s initial signees are Amy Schumer, Debbie Allen, Damon Lindelof, Adam McKay, Marti Noxon, Billy Ray and Eli Roth.

Proposals include showing gun owners locking away their weapons safely and limiting scenes that show both children and guns.