Daily Press

2 teenagers killed after SUV collides with 18-wheeler in Newport News

By Peter Dujardin, Ali Sullivan, Daily Press
 4 days ago
2 teenagers killed after SUV collides with 18-wheeler in Newport News

Police announced Monday that two teenage boys were killed last week when a speeding SUV crashed into a tractor-trailer in Newport News.

The crash occurred at 11:55 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of Yorktown Road, west of Jefferson Avenue near Lee Hall Mansion.

Newport News police spokeswoman Sarah Ketchum said in a Friday news release that the tractor-trailer was headed north on Yorktown Road when it collided with an SUV “traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.”

A 15-year-old boy in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died, Ketchum said. Both of the teens were from York County.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured. The crash is still under investigation.

Yvonne Perry
4d ago

My heart goes out to the two young men that were killed in this accident. Praying for the families and friends 🙏🙏 💜💜🕊️🕊️May they Rest In Heavenly Peace 🕊️🕊️🕊️🕊️💜💜 God have them now no more worries 🙏🙏💜💜🕊️🕊️

Evies Mom
4d ago

Prayers going up for these young boys' families and the truck driver who will have to live with this the rest of his life.

Barney Thecat
3d ago

The accident occurred just before noon on a Friday, why were they racing down the road and not in school? What would the "weepers" be saying if those kids had crashed into a school bus while they were joy-riding?

#Traffic Accident#Newport News
Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

