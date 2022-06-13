ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Britain’s Jack Draper topples world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club

By Andy Sims
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Jc0Hk_0g9C4t0j00

British youngster Jack Draper scored the biggest win of his career by beating world number 14 Taylor Fritz at Queen’s Club.

The 20-year-old, back at the scene of his first ATP Tour win, against Jannik Sinner last year, surged past American Fritz 6-3 6-2 to reach the second round of the cinch Championships.

After a hugely impressive display of powerful hitting, Draper sealed his first win over a top-20 player with a second-serve ace.

Draper, now one of four British men inside the world’s top 100, said: “We’re in a really good place now.

“It was amazing, I enjoyed my time out here. (I’m) at the start of my career, haven’t played in front of this many people that often. I’m just glad of the way I played today.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ryan Peniston admits Queen’s Club windfall will be big boost to career progress

Ryan Peniston admitted he has had worse weeks after earning a £100,000 pay day at Queen’s Club.The British number seven, barely heard of outside tennis circles a few days ago, saw his dream run at the cinch Championships – his first appearance in an ATP Tour main draw – ended at the quarter-final stage by Filip Krajinovic.Yet Peniston’s charge to the last eight, courtesy of wins over Francisco Cerundolo and top seed Casper Ruud, earned him £50,000 in prize money, almost double his earnings for the rest of the year.Moreover, his performances this week also secured the 26-year-old a Wimbledon...
TENNIS
The Independent

England post new world-record ODI total in 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498-4 following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481-6, which England amassed against Australia four years ago, eclipsed but this betters the 496-4 Surrey registered against Gloucestershire, which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s reign as limited-overs head coach...
WORLD
The Independent

Record-breaking England thrash Netherlands – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 17.CricketEngland demolished the Netherlands.NEW WORLD RECORD!! 😱WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/2QHEXI08dI#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/OD6Zz587sY— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022Our third 💯 of the innings from just 47 balls! The best white ball batter in the world, @josbuttler 🙌WATCH LIVE: https://t.co/bjXpmnbLVf🇳🇱 #NEDvENG🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/Wttn3JgI5T— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022A first ODI hundred for @dmalan29!! 🙌Watch LIVE: https://t.co/AH3Sn9hv5j#NEDvENG pic.twitter.com/3MkWZwQy1U— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 17, 2022A first international 💯 for @PhilSalt1! 🙌Watch live: https://t.co/evPGYYYLeH🇳🇱 #NEDvENG...
TENNIS
The Independent

Katie Boulter beaten by Simona Halep in Birmingham quarter-finals

Katie Boulter’s fine run at the Birmingham Classic ended in defeat by former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.Boulter, who only returned from nearly three months out with a leg injury in Nottingham last week, matched her opponent impressively for the first eight games.She then saved three break points at 4-4 only to double fault on the fourth, and Halep...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Draper
The Independent

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge all smiles as they attend sizzling Royal Ascot

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were all smiles when they arrived at Royal Ascot as temperatures sizzled.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received a cheer, which they acknowledged with a wave, when crowds in the parade ring caught a glimpse of the royal couple.The Cambridges arrived in the traditional carriage procession leading the group of royal guests but again the Queen was missing from the famous racecourse.In the following carriage was Peter Phillips and his girlfriend Lindsay Wallace, who attended a number of events with the Queen’s grandson over the...
U.K.
The Independent

George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton’s potential at Mercedes

George Russell has been warned that Lewis Hamilton hasn't lost a step despite a poor start to the 2022 season.The seven-time world champion has finished behind teammate Russell at every round since the first race and trails him by 37 points in the standings. Hamilton has also been cast 88 points adrift of his title rival a year ago, Max Verstappen, amid consistent technical problems with his Mercedes.But Daniel Ricciardo believes Hamilton is still more than capable of challenging at the very front end of the grid."I definitely think Lewis is as capable as ever. We all knew George...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Katie Boulter rates week in Birmingham as ‘huge step forward’ despite defeat

Katie Boulter rated her week at the Birmingham Classic as a “huge step forward” after losing to former Wimbledon champion Simona Halep in the quarter-finals.The British player claimed the best win of her career by ranking against Alison Riske in the first round and then knocked out former top-10 star Caroline Garcia, but second seed Halep showed her class in a 6-4 6-1 victory.Boulter said: “I’m always probably my biggest critic so for the moment it will be difficult for me to say I’m feeling pretty good about today but, as my coach reminded me, I would have signed for...
TENNIS
The Independent

Smile from Duchess of Cambridge as she appears to back Ascot winner

The Duchess of Cambridge was left open-mouthed with joy when she appeared to pick a Royal Ascot winner.Kate looked at a guest in the royal box in shock after Perfect Power won the Commonwealth Cup, and William came over to his wife grinning.The couple shared a few more glances before they disappeared, presumably for the royal to collect her winnings.Wearing a polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, Kate mirrored a look from yesteryear when Diana, Princess of Wales wore a similar outfit to Ascot in 1988.William and Kate have not attended the Berkshire meet for a number of years and received...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#S Club#Britain#Queen#British#Queen S Club#American
The Independent

‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’: Kate Bush thanks fans as ‘Running Up That Hill’ soars up charts

Kate Bush has thanked fans and the creators of Stranger Things after the inclusion of her song “Running Up That Hill” in the latest series led to a surge in its popularity.The singer is on track for a No 1 single in the UK after the 1985 song featured in the Netflix show.Bush’s hit plays in episodes one and four in season four of the series, when Max (Sadie Sink) is listening to it on her Walkman.In her third statement on the song’s resurgence, Bush has now posted on her website, saying: “It’s all so exciting! Since the last...
MUSIC
The Independent

F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice build-up as George Russell warned over Lewis Hamilton

Follow live F1 coverage as the Canadian Grand Prix weekend kicks off with free practice sessions one and two in Montreal.The big news of the week is the FIA’s decision to “reduce or eliminate” porpoising on the advice of its medical team - just days after Lewis Hamilton suffered with severe back pain in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. Hamilton required assistance to get out of his Mercedes after his car bounced up and down at high speed throughout last Sunday’s race.Mercedes ran their machines close to the ground in Baku to produce lower downforce. But the move exaggerated the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

US Open golf 2022 LIVE: Second round scores and latest updates as Rory McIlroy fights back up leaderboard

Rory McIlroy is in contention at the US Open with the Irishman part of a five-man pack sitting one shot back of Canada’s Adam Hadwin after the first round.It was a disastrous round for Phil Mickelson, who continues to struggle, with his performance hinting at why he made the switch to the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Matt Fitzpatrick is a shot further back and previously won the US Amateur at Brookline in 2013, while a series of surprise names figured prominently at the top of the leaderboard, with Englishman Callum Tarren, Swede David Lingmerth, American Joel Dahmen...
GOLF
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy