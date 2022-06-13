ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Aldi Specialbuys to have on your radar this week

By Sarah Young,Daisy Lester and Lois Borny
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

If you’ve ever shopped at Aldi , it’s likely that you’ll be familiar with its middle aisle, which has earned the budget supermarket a cult following in recent years.

Home to what Aldi calls its “Specialbuys”, it’s filled with practically everything you could ever need, from cordless vacuum cleaners to silk pillowcases , fancy pet beds and even barbecues .

Delivering an exciting mix of great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports , camping , DIY , beauty and much, much more, the bargain buys are available to purchase in Aldi stores.

But, if you fancy skipping the queues and being first in line, you can also shop many of these deals online through the supermarket’s website too. By shopping online, you get to check out which products are up for grabs before they land in stores – which usually happens every Thursday and Sunday – and order them up to a week in advance.

This week we’ve seen the retailer elevate its outdoor furniture and equipment offering for summers spent outside. For those going camping this summer, Aldi’s new bell tent (£399.99, Aldi.co.uk ) is worth considering, while the tripod fire pit’s return is also not to be missed (£44.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

To keep kids entertained once the holidays roll around, the supermarket is selling a mammoth trampoline (£399.99, Aldi.co.uk ), while fans of Aldi’s hanging egg chair will want to check out the supersize model that’s now up for grabs (£299.99, Aldi.co.uk ).

Read more:

But, if you want to get your hands on something, you’re going to have to act quick, because once these Specialbuys sell out, they are gone.

Aldi Specialbuys FAQS

What days are Aldi special buys?

The budget supermarket launches new Specialbuys every week on Thursday and Sunday morning.

What time do Aldi special buys go online?

The time that these items become available to purchase online depends on which day they are launching. Aldi Specialbuys launching on Thursdays can be bought at 8am, while Sunday’s deals are available from 10am.

What happens to unsold Aldi specials?

If in the rare instance that some items are leftover, they will remain on sale until they are sold out. There is also a chance that some Specialbuys could be discounted every four to six weeks, depending on how much stock is remaining.

How does Aldi’s special buys work?

Aldi’s special deals are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, so shoppers need to be one of the first online, or through store doors, to ensure they get their

hands on their item of choice. You can either buy direct from your local store the day they go on sale, or order from the online shop.

The supermarket delivers an exciting mix of top-quality, great-value products that cover a wide range of activities and hobbies, such as sports, camping, DIY, beauty and much more.

Can you pre-order Aldi special buys?

Yes. Shoppers can place an online order for any Specialbuy items up to a week in advance. However, the products will not be dispatched until the launch date.

Does Aldi repeat special buys?

Due to increasing popularity, many of the supermarket’s deals sell out within a matter of minutes. But, fear not, because you could get another chance to snap one up if you miss out. While some of Aldi’s Specialbuys are limited-run and only launch at a specific time of year, some are brought back owing to popular demand, such as its famous Gardenline egg chair , which has sold out every time it has been relaunched.

To help you decide which products to add to your shopping basket, we’ve rounded up our picks from Aldi’s latest arrivals.

Aldi large hanging egg chair with cover: £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3S65cI_0g9C4pTp00

Landing a spot in our review of the best hanging egg chairs , our tester praised Aldi’s original, smaller chair, noting how it “looks and feels much more expensive than it is”. Here we have the cult favorite oeuf’s larger cousin with the classic rattan effect and lush looking cushion for two people to perch. While it’s more expensive than the original it may well be worth it if you’re planning to spend more time in the garden this summer.

Easy Home black tower fan: £19.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SYFpU_0g9C4pTp00

A fan is a godsend in the heat – especially if you’re working from home or struggling to get to sleep once the weather warms. Aldi’s tower fan comes in at under £20 which is a pretty cool deal given many similar options can set you back over £100. With three speeds and a tall design it should slot nicely into smaller rooms without taking up too much space, oscillating 70 degrees to cover larger areas if there’s more than one person wanting in on the breeze. Expect to be cool as a cucumber after its 19 June dispatch.

Adventuridge 5m bell tent: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UEPMT_0g9C4pTp00

Summer – aka camping and festival season – has rolled around again and, if you’re looking for a little luxury this year, Aldi has just launched its answer to glamping splendor with a 100 per cent cotton waterproof bell tent. Said to be quick and easy to set up, it’s built for sweltering days thanks to built-in ventilation panels keeping things cool and fresh inside. Make sure to snap one up ahead of your camping trip, with dispatch from 19 June.

Aldi Gardenline tripod fire pit: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25nIJ5_0g9C4pTp00

Fire pits are usually quite an investment, sometimes setting you back well over £100. Aldi’s sell-out option costs under £50 and is back for 2022. It not only warms chilly mitts but cooks alfresco too, with a grill hanging over the flame. Festival goers and glamping pros will also be happy to know this one is lightweight and portable for taking on the go.

Sportspower 14ft rebounder trampoline: £399.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HcqFT_0g9C4pTp00

Little ones will be jumping with excitement once this mammoth trampoline arrives. From outdoor toys and equipment brand SportsPower the 14ft wonder features a slightly curved jumping mat, but for peace of mind there are padded poles and netting wrapped all the way around. There’s a longer wait with this one, so expect excited squeals of “it’s here!” after 30 June.

Aldi Gardenline barbeque pizza oven: Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lRqux_0g9C4pTp00

Here to elevate your next garden get-together is Aldi’s barbeque pizza oven. With ceramic pizza stone inside, the oven can be popped atop of a gas or charcoal barbeque and, once the party’s over it should be easy to clean, Aldi says, given the stainless steel interior (hurrah!).

Last weeks’ additions are still available to buy online too:

Maginon in-ear wireless earphones: £24.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TeLEc_0g9C4pTp00

Aldi is certainly no stranger to dupes and, if you’ve wanted a pair of Apple airpods but can’t justify the splurge, this is one to get excited about. While airpods will set you back around £100, these Bluetooth enabelled buds from Maginon cost under £25 and look practically identical. Boasting three and a half hours of playback there’s also a built-in microphone for taking calls and, of course, a charging case.

Hotel Collection dual scented rose and vanilla candle: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Yz4gP_0g9C4pTp00

Fancy candels can burn through your budget (excuse the pun), but with rose and vanilla bourbon scents this luxurious looking two-wick candle from Hotel Collection costs no more than a fiver. Order it now and you’ll be soaking the day away with the candle flickering by the tub or let its aroma and glow fill your living space.

Professor Puzzle table football game: £14.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfbEC_0g9C4pTp00

For any footie fans this mini football table could be a serious gamechanger for rainy days. And, with Father’s Day fast approaching this could be a nice idea for something the whole family can get in on – after all, making memories is a lovely gift in itself. If there are a few competitive folk at home, purchase with caution...

Gardenline kettle BBQ trolley: £139.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2douUv_0g9C4pTp00

The bank holiday may be over but BBQ season is just hotting up, which means there’s no better time to up your grilling game. Making life easier, Aldi’s handy barbeque trolley features wheels for scooting the burger station around the garden, a chopping board to keep kitchen trips to a minumum and a storage shelf, perfect for stashing all the cheffing essentials.

Philips beard trimmer series 5000: £32.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IdUMc_0g9C4pTp00

Aldi have also shaved a few pennies off the price of this Phillips beard trimmer. The waterproof model features a self sharpening blade and lifts the hair for a neat shave, while there’s also many more lengths to choose, for a three day stubble look or closer shave.

Gardenline rattan effect rope set: £179.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X3oZM_0g9C4pTp00

With long, sun-soaked afternoons drawing near, this modern patio set from Aldi’s Gardenline range certainly looks the part. With its dark grey rattan finish and cushions for summertime lounging, there’s also a glass tabletop ready for alfresco feasts for two – or for sitting out with a good book and glass of something chilled. Order now for dispatch on 23 June.

Gardenline mini kamado BBQ: £119.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k5LcY_0g9C4pTp00

Have lunch in the garden sorted with Aldi’s mini kamodo barqbeque which not only grills, bakes, slow cooks and smokes, but also comes in at less than £120. Included in your new lunchtime set up is a temperature gauge and chimney top and, designed with heat distribution in mind, this mini cooker should rustle up evenly cooked dishes.

Looking for more garden inspiration? These are the best garden hammocks to relax and unwind in

The Independent

The Independent

