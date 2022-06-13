ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Kearney High FCS teacher honored at Nebraska Career Education Conference

By Press Release
News Channel Nebraska
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEARNEY, NE - Carol Kreutzer was recognized by fellow Family and Consumer Sciences teachers for excellence in teaching. Kreutzer was honored with the Developer Award. The Developer Award is presented to Family and Consumer Sciences teachers who actively engage in professional development efforts...

