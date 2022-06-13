Couple engaged for 30 years plan Vegas wedding after £90,000 lottery win

A couple who have been engaged for 30 years say they will finally get married after winning £90,000 in the People’s Postcode Lottery on Sunday.

Denise Bell, 71, and Alan Shaw, 74 were among eight neighbours in Arnold, Nottinghamshire who won a combined £270,000, and said they will use their winnings to get married in Las Vegas .

Shaw and Bell met 32 years ago, and Shaw proposed to Bell in an Asda whilst she was working as a cashier on the checkouts.

The couple said “life got in the way” of getting married, and admitted they had delayed their wedding several times, but they have always dreamed of getting married in Vegas.

Bell, a mum-of-two, said part of the winnings would also go towards a hip replacement.

“I can get a new hip!” she said. “I’ve been on a waiting list for over two years, but now I can go private, which will be great because I’ve been in a lot of pain recently.”

Bell, who works with disabled children and children with learning difficulties, added that she was just talking about what it would be like to win the lottery with her daughter the weekend before.

“I was talking to my daughter when I was very sore last weekend and I said to her ‘I’d love to win the lottery so I could get my hip done’ and then only a few days later the Postcode Lottery is at my front door,” she explained.

“I can’t believe it... I’m lost for words. It’s more money than we’ve ever had.”

Seven of the neighbours at winning postcode NG5 6RT, including Shaw, won £30,000, while Bell landed £60,000 after playing with two tickets.

The win comes just weeks after a Gloucestershire couple came forward as the winners of the UK’s biggest-ever National Lottery prize , securing the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot in May.

Joe and Jess Thwaite said they wanted to go public with their win because they didn’t want the “burden” of keeping it a secret from others.

Additional reporting by PA.