ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxS8C_0g9C3FBE00

The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Native Americans prosecuted in certain tribal courts can also be prosecuted based on the same incident in federal court, which can result in longer sentences.

The 6-3 ruling is in keeping with an earlier ruling from the 1970s that said the same about a more widely used type of tribal court.

The case before the justices involved a Navajo Nation member, Merle Denezpi, accused of rape. He served nearly five months in jail after being charged with assault and battery in what is called a Court of Indian Offenses, a court that deals exclusively with alleged Native American offenders.

Under federal law Courts of Indian Offenses can only impose sentences of generally up to a year. The man was later prosecuted in federal court and sentenced to 30 years in prison. He said the Constitution’s “Double Jeopardy” clause should have barred the second prosecution.

But the justices disagreed.

“Denezpi’s single act led to separate prosecutions for violations of a tribal ordinance and a federal statute. Because the Tribe and the Federal Government are distinct sovereigns, those” offenses are not the same, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote for a majority of the court. “Denezpi’s second prosecution therefore did not offend the Double Jeopardy Clause.”

The Biden administration had argued for that result as had several states, which said barring federal prosecutions in similar cases could allow defendants to escape harsh sentences.

The case before the justices involves a tribal court system that has become increasingly rare over the last century. Courts of Indian Offenses were created in the late 1800s during a period when the federal government's policy toward Native Americans was to encourage assimilation. Prosecutors are federal officers answerable to federal authorities, not tribal authorities.

Federal policy toward Native Americans shifted in the mid-1930s, however, to emphasize a greater respect for tribes' native ways. As part of that, the government has encouraged tribes to create their own tribal courts, and the number of Courts of Indian Offenses has steadily decreased. Today there are five regional Courts of Indian Offenses that serve 16 tribes in Colorado , Oklahoma, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. They are generally tribes with a small number of members or limited resources. Nationwide there are more than 570 federally recognized tribes.

The court said in 1978 that the Double Jeopardy clause did not bar the federal government from prosecuting a Native person in federal court after a tribal court prosecution, so the only question for the court this time was whether the rule should be different for Courts of Indian Offenses.

In July 2017, Denezpi traveled with a female member of the Navajo Nation to Towaoc, Colorado, which is a part of the Ute Mountain Ute Reservation. While there, Denezpi raped the woman.

Denezpi was first charged in a Court of Indian Offenses with assault and battery, among other things. He eventually agreed to a so-called Alford plea in the case, not admitting guilt but acknowledging that prosecutors had enough evidence that he would likely be convicted at trial. He was sentenced to time served, 140 days in jail. His prosecution in federal court followed.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Louisiana asks Supreme Court to delay mostly Black district

Louisiana’s secretary of state and attorney general asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday to put a hold on a federal judge’s order for the state to create a second majority Black congressional district by Monday. Judge Shelly Dick’s ruling “throws the election process into chaos, and creates confusion statewide,” said a 51-page motion filed for Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin by the attorney general’s office. The judge refused to give legislators another 10 days on Thursday, again calling the arguments by Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder disingenuous and insincere. She noted that with less than...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Independent

Iowa Supreme Court rules abortion not protected by state constitution, reversing decision from just four years ago

Iowa’s Supreme Court has overruled a 2018 decision protecting abortion access under the state’s constitution, opening the door for more abortion restrictions in the state as the US Supreme Court prepares for its likely decision to overturn federal protections for abortion care.A decision from the state’s highest court on 17 June reverses a lower court ruling to block a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion can be performed, arguing that the ruling from just four years ago that affirmed a constitutional right to abortion care “insufficiently recognizes that future human lives are at stake”.The ruling from the court –...
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Mitt Romney and Rand Paul among 14 Republicans voting against healthcare for veterans suffering from burn pits

Fourteen Republican senators, including Mitt Romney and Rand Paul, have voted against providing healthcare and benefits to US veterans who came home from America’s post-9/11 wars sick and dying from rare cancers and respiratory illnesses.On Thursday, the Senate passed the SFC Heath Robinson Honoring our PACT Act – a landmark bill that will presumptively link 23 conditions to a veterans’ exposure to burn pits while on deployment overseas.Now, around 3.5 million US veterans who lived and worked next to the huge open-air pits will finally be given automatic access to healthcare and disability benefits if they develop one of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

OLD ‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Nevada State
State
Utah State
State
Oklahoma State
The Independent

Voices: Ginni Thomas’ involvement in January 6th shows we have a big problem with the Supreme Court

New emails provide even more damning evidence that Ginni Thomas may have been involved in efforts to illegally overthrow the 2020 election victory of Joe Biden. Thomas is the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas — and together, the Thomases seem determined to demonstrate just how vulnerable our democracy is.In March, the Washington Post reported that Ginni Thomas sent White House chief of staff Mark Meadows a series of urgent text messages in late 2020, demanding that he contest the legal election results. She told him that Trump should not concede.Then in May, the Washington Post also reported that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Who is Barry Loudermilk and why did he give a tour of US Capitol to man accused of threatening lawmakers

Republican, military veteran, supporter of Donald Trump and his false claim the 2020 election was rigged, and elected representative for Georgia’s 11th congressional district.In addition to being all of those things, 63-year Barry Loudermilk is now also said to be a person who led a “not typical” tour of the US Capitol on Jan 5 2021. Furthermore, it is alleged by the committee investigating the Jan 6 attacks, that some of the people who were among the tour group took part in the storming of the Capitol the following day, with one of them holding a flagpole that appeared to...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Florida teen who staged walkouts over ‘Don’t Say Gay’ introduces Joe Biden at White House Pride event

President Joe Biden condemned violence against transgender Americans and the wave of legislation targeting LGBT+ people before signing an executive order to bolster anti-discrimination measures and suicide prevention efforts.During the president’s second annual Pride event at the White House, the president criticised an “ultra MAGA” campaign of discriminatory measures – including more than 300 state-level bills filed by Republican legislators, mostly aimed at eliminating transgender healthcare and prohibiting transgender athletes from school sports – as well as efforts from Texas authorities to prosecute families of transgender children for child abuse and Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education Act,” what opponents...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

McConnell, Manchin, Biden and Graham like it. So why is DC’s new gun deal a bitter pill to swallow?

On Tuesday, Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey gave his Republican colleague Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina a fist bump. The two had plenty of reason to celebrate as they were part of a bipartisan team of 20 Senators who announced a deal on Sunday to address gun violence.As of right now, no legislative text exists. “We’re working on it right now, I don’t know” Mr Graham told The Independent. “Going to meet with folks tomorrow and we’ll see.” But the framework currently includes a grant program to encourage states to adopt extreme risk protection orders, also...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Court#Navajo Nation#U S Supreme Court#Court System#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#The Supreme Court#Native Americans
The Independent

North Carolina charter school’s skirt requirement violated female students’ rights, court rules

A North Carolina charter school’s dress code policy requiring female students to wear skirts has been deemed unconstitutional. In a 10-6 ruling on Tuesday, the US Court of Appeals for the Fourth District in Richmond, Virginia, determined that the Charter Day School in Leland, which had argued that its policy was intended to preserve the institution’s “chivalry”, violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution’s 14th Amendment.Senior Circuit Judge Barbara Milano Keenan, an Obama-appointed judge, wrote in the majority opinion that the charter school had “imposed the skirts requirement with the express purpose of telegraphing to children that girls are...
LELAND, NC
The Independent

Brutal image of Haitian refugee being chased by mounted border agent minted on memorial coin

The infamous image of a Haitian refugee being chased by a mounted border agent has been reportedly minted on an unofficial memorial coin and is being circulated among patrol officers as a warning to migrants.The memorabilia, believed to have been minted unofficially, showed the controversial image of the Haitian refugee being held with his T-shirt by a guard sitting on a horse as he tried to run away. The officer was also seen using his reins as a whip. The incident sparked a huge backlash, leading to president Joe Biden asking for accountability from the officer in question. An...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Court doors closed to NAACP suit over Black juror denials

A federal appeals court has found that the NAACP has no standing to sue a Mississippi prosecutor accused of routinely rejecting Black jurors in criminal cases.District Attorney Doug Evans has been in office since 1992, and his jury selection tactics have scrutinized for years. His exclusion of Black jurors in one high-profile murder case caused the Supreme Court to overturn the conviction of Curtis Flowers in June 2019, with Justice Brett Kavanaugh citing a “relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of black individuals.”The Attala County branch of the NAACP and four Black voters sued Evans months later, asking...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Peruvian president faces investigation in corruption case

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo appeared Friday before national prosecutors to face questions as part of an investigation against him in which he is accused of being the leader of an alleged criminal conspiracy that received bribes for public works contracts.Earlier, Castillo said on Twitter he sought to “clear up the accusations and speculations … in an act of transparency with the people and collaboration with the judiciary.”The president walked through the streets of Lima’s historic downtown, including a main road where traffic was blocked. He was surrounded by security guards and anti-riot police, some on horseback and others on...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
The Independent

Jill Biden: 'It's up to Congress to act' on gun safety laws

Jill Biden, a lifelong teacher who recently mourned the 21 pupils and teachers killed at a Texas elementary school, issued a passionate call on Friday for parents and teachers to “speak up” and demand that Congress pass “common sense” gun safety measures. “There are no excuses. It's up to Congress to act,” the first lady said in a speech to the National PTA Convention meeting in a Maryland suburb of Washington. “And they represent the will of the people and that's why we need the people to speak up. Parents and teachers, all of us.”“We need to fight, now,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

DeSantis wants panel to probe trafficking, sanctuary cities

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday asked that a statewide grand jury be set up to examine networks that illegally smuggle people into the state as part of an investigation that also would focus on local governments that he says violate state law by adopting “sanctuary" policies.DeSantis filed a petition with the Florida Supreme Court requesting that the grand jury be impaneled.The Republican governor announced the petition at a news conference with law enforcement agents in Pensacola where he also signed into law a bill that would require county jails to assist federal agents with immigration enforcement and prohibit...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Justice Department hits out at January 6 committee for not sharing witness transcripts

The Justice Department has accused the January 6 committee of withholding witness transcripts that would aid the prosecution of people who attacked the US Capitol.In a letter sent to the committee on Wednesday, the DOJ said the “failure” to grant it access to the transcripts “complicates the department’s ability to investigate and prosecute those who engaged in criminal conduct” in relation to the Capitol attack.“It is critical that the Select Committee provide us with copies of the transcripts of all of its witness interviews,” continued the letter, which was signed by Assistant Attorneys General Kenneth Polite, Jr and Matthew...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Wisconsin election investigator fined $2K daily for contempt

A judge on Wednesday ordered the investigator hired by Republicans to look into the 2020 election in Wisconsin be fined $2,000 a day until he complies with court orders related to open records requests.In a scathing ruling against investigator Michael Gableman, Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also forwarded the order to the office that hands down disciplinary actions against attorneys and judges in Wisconsin. Gableman could face additional sanctions that include suspension or revocation of his license to practice law.The written order comes after Remington last week found a defiant Gableman to be in contempt after he refused...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

White House: Florida doctors can order under-5 COVID shots

Florida doctors will be able to directly order COVID-19 vaccines for children under 5 from the federal government, the White House said Friday, after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state would not order and distribute the shots in the state.The state was the only jurisdiction in the nation to decline to place advance orders for the pediatric shots, which received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration on Friday. Final authorization from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected in the coming days, clearing the way for the last remaining unvaccinated age group to obtain shots.The...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US adds $103M for wildfire hazards and land rehabilitation

The U.S. is adding $103 million this year for wildfire risk reduction and burned-area rehabilitation throughout the country as well as establishing an interagency wildland firefighter health and well-being program, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announced Friday.Haaland made the announcement following a briefing on this year's wildfire season at the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, which coordinates the nation's wildland firefighting efforts. The U.S. is having one of its worst starts to the wildfire season with more than 30,000 wildfires that have scorched 4,600 square miles (12,000 square kilometers). That’s well above the 10-year average for the same period,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: After another devastating hearing, three new questions for the 6 January committee

The select committee investigating the Capitol riot on January 6 spent its first prime time hearing last week trying to convey the stakes to the American public, mostly by illustrating just how dangerous and deadly the riot was. But the second week of committee hearings has mostly focused on how the Trump administration pushed the “Big Lie” – first the effort to sell it to the American public, and then the campaign by Donald Trump and certain of his lieutenants to force then-vice president Mike Pence into overturning the 2020 election results in Congress on 6 January.Yesterday’s session showed...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Seized Russian superyacht docks in Hawaii waving US flag

A $325m Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States as part of a crackdown on sanctioned oligarchs has arrived in Hawaii flying an American flag.The Amadea, which has been linked to Vladimir Putin ally Suleiman Kerimo, was seized in Fiji on 7 June after a weeks-long legal battle by US authorities. It immediately sailed the 3,150 miles (5,000kms) to Honolulu Harbour.The ship became a target of the Justice Department’s Task Force KleptoCapture, launched in March to seize the assets of Russian oligarchs to put pressure on Putin to end the war in Ukraine.The US government said in court documents Mr...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy