Archie Battersbee’s mother vows to appeal in life-support treatment fight

The mother of Archie Battersbee has said that she is “sickened” and “devastated” after a judge ruled that doctors may switch off his life support.

The High Court said on Monday (13 June) that the 12-year-old died last month and gave medical professionals permission to end his treatment.

Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend on 7 April. He was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," his family said.

