ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Archie Battersbee’s mother vows to appeal in life-support treatment fight

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Yjg6_0g9C3DPm00

The mother of Archie Battersbee has said that she is “sickened” and “devastated” after a judge ruled that doctors may switch off his life support.

The High Court said on Monday (13 June) that the 12-year-old died last month and gave medical professionals permission to end his treatment.

Archie was found unconscious at home in Southend on 7 April. He was left brain damaged after suffering a "tragic accident," his family said.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

'I stroked his hair, held his hand, and said we'd keep fighting': Mother of Archie Battersbee reveals how she vowed to the 12-year-old she would not give up on him as lawyers plead with doctors not to turn off his life support so family can appeal

Lawyers representing Archie Battersbee's family are pleading with doctors not to turn off his life support after a judge ruled the 12-year-old is 'likely' to be 'brain stem dead' and should no longer be kept on mechanical ventilation. The brain-damaged schoolboy has been at the centre of a High Court...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Support#The High Court
New York Post

Ukrainian refugee who broke up home of host couple blames ex-girlfriend

A Ukrainian refugee who broke up the relationship of a British couple who took her in said her man’s jilted ex only has herself to blame. Sofiia Karkadym, 22, fled the war-torn city of Lviv and was generously taken in by security guard Tony Garnett, 29, and his then-girlfriend, Lorna, in the UK earlier this month.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Millions of Covid-19 patients are warned they may have a deadly hidden kidney disease as shock medical study finds one in five are at risk - but it can be treated if detected early

Millions of Covid patients may have an undiagnosed, potentially fatal acute kidney disease, according to a new study. University of Queensland researchers say one in five virus patients admitted to hospital and two in five in intensive care develop acute kidney disease (AKI), a condition where the kidneys fail to filter waste from the blood.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Primary school which banned girls from wearing shorts under their skirts because it was 'unhygienic' makes U-turn after protests from parents

A school has dropped plans to ban girls from wearing shorts under their skirts after parents objected. Meriden Church of England Primary School, in Solihull, in the West Midlands announced the ban, describing the wearing of PE shorts under skirts as 'unhygienic'. According to one parent, mothers and fathers were...
EDUCATION
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Female Celebrity Cruises passenger sues after 'receiving HIV-infected blood from another traveler' during onboard emergency transfusion when she suffered hemorrhage

A Celebrity Cruises passenger is suing the cruise line after the ship’s medical staff allegedly gave her a blood transfusion from a donor with HIV, leaving her with the virus herself. In a federal lawsuit that demands unspecified damages from the company, the woman, who was not named, alleges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Woman marries herself in India’s first sologamy wedding

A 24-year-old woman has become the first person in India to marry herself. Kshama Bindu, from Vadodara, created a nationwide buzz last week when she announced that she would be holding the sologamy wedding on 11 June. Despite setting the date for Saturday, Bindu decided to bring forward the ceremony, marrying herself on Wednesday instead.Bindu told reporters she had booked a priest to solemnise the marriage with traditional Vedic rituals, but he backed out after her story went viral.She has since shared footage from the ceremony - at her own home - online.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander arrested after crashing her weddingBaby elephant rescued with JCB digger after getting trapped in abandoned wellRoxie Nafousi on manifesting the relationship you deserve
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Daily Mail

Black single mother teaching assistant who was banned from WFH during Covid-19 pandemic wins race discrimination case after less-qualified white colleague was allowed to

A black teaching assistant has won a race discrimination case after she was banned from working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic while her white colleague was allowed to. Abi Balogun showed Cubitt Town Infants' School in London a letter saying that her young son who was battling cancer and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'They are ripping my family apart all over again': Mother of newlywed, 23, who was shot dead by her abusive father slams BBC for creating a series based on the tragedy

The mother of a young woman who was brutally murdered just weeks after getting married has hit out at the BBC for referencing the tragedy in a new series. Anne MacPherson says her family is being forced to relive their trauma as BBC's Sherwood depicts a storyline based on the shotgun killing of her 23-year-old daughter Chanel Taylor in 2004.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Aussie students are being sent to detention because their short skirts are 'distracting' male staff and students - as furious schoolgirls fire back over the 'sexist' rules

High school students have claimed they're getting detentions over the length of their skirts because they are 'distracting' male teachers. A number of Victorian schools have rules for the girls' uniforms but not for the boys' - with punishments for female students on the rise for their short skirts. Female...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy