Environment

UK weather: Britain to be hotter than Turkey and Jamaica as temperatures climb to 32C

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
 4 days ago

Britons are set to swelter in the hottest day of the year so far this week as temperatures in parts of the country will be higher than Turkey, Portugal and Jamaica.

The mercury is expected to soar up to 32C on Friday, the Met Office has said, beating the UK’s previous hottest day of the year at 27.5C at Heathrow on May 17.

Meteorologist Becky Mitchell said this week will see a “warming trend” as “warm air pushes in from the continent and temperatures could reach highs of 32 in the south on Friday”.

Some areas in the south will also see highs of 25C and 26C from Tuesday to Thursday, with a high chance of Thursday reaching 27C thanks to hot air blowing in from north Africa.

There will be some cloud and spells of rain across for Scotland and Northern Ireland, however, from Tuesday to Friday.

BBC weather forecaster Ben Rich said in a forecast for the corporation: “The reason for those cooler and cloudier weathers in the north west of the UK is that they will always be closest to areas of lower pressures whereas high pressure will be building to the south giving rise to those dry, mostly settled and increasingly warm conditions.”

Mr Rich added that the UK weather highs are “nothing compared to temperatures we’re seeing in the south west of Europe” over the next few days as southern Spain will reach 44C this week.

MET OFFICE OUTLOOK

Tonight:

Some areas of cloud but largely clear and locally chilly in south. Cloudy in the northwest with some patchy rain.

Tuesday:

Much of Scotland and Northern Ireland cloudy with some rain at times, especially across the northwest. Elsewhere, mostly dry with variable cloud and sunny intervals. Feeling warm in the sunshine.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday:

Continuing cloud, rain and breezy conditions across the northwest. Elsewhere, mostly dry with sunny spells and becoming increasingly warm. Potentially hot by Friday in the south with some isolated showers.

The Independent

Wildfires rage in northern Spain amid heatwave

Wildfires raged across northern Spain on Thursday (17 June) as a heatwave gripped the nation.Though no evacuations have been ordered, authorities in Catalonia have cautiously cordoned off residential areas.Temperatures have hit more than 40 degrees in Spain this week, which has not helped the efforts of firefighters.The most concerning blaze is near Baldomar, in the Catalan province of Lleida, which has destroyed at least 500 hectares and has the potential to spread to 20,000 hectares according to the Catalan regional government.Click here to sign up to our newsletters. Read More Britons flock to Brighton Beach as European heatwave hits UKChina launches its third, most advanced aircraft carrierChaos at Gatwick Airport continues amid flight cancellations and staff shortages
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Drought threatens northern Italy crops as heatwave grips Europe

Northern Italian regions risk losing up to half their agricultural output due to a drought, a farm lobby has warned, as Europe is gripped by sweltering temperatures.The country’s longest river, the Po, is experiencing its worst drought for 70 years, leaving large sections of the northern waterway completely dried up, jeopardising irrigation.Rivers and lakes in central Italy were also lower than normal for this time of the year and the crisis was highlighting “the consequences of climate change on the peninsula”, said the ANBI, who manage water supply for irrigation in the country.CIA, an agricultural lobby group, called for emergency...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

UK heatwave: Hottest day confirmed for third day in a row as 32.4C heat recorded

Cooler weather is on the way for all parts of Britain after temperatures soared to 32.7C on Friday – the hottest day of the year so far for the third day in a row.The Met Office said Santon Downham, in Norfolk, recorded the highest temperature with 32.7C (90.86F), followed by Heathrow Airport and Kew Gardens in west London, which both recorded 32.4C (90.32F).However, temperatures are to fall dramatically over the weekend, with many areas seeing thunderstorms.A Level 3 Heat-Health alert was in place for London, the East of England and the South East is in place to help protect health...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Family are forced out of home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets: Nurse and firefighter fiance say they can't afford to live in Dorset seaside town due to soaring rents caused by influx of second homes

A nurse and her firefighter fiance say they can no longer afford to live in their seaside home-town after it became overrun with holiday lets. Chantel Marriott and her partner Joss Gibson say they will have to move out of Swanage, in Dorset, as they can't afford soaring rents caused by second homes.
RELATIONSHIPS
Person
Ben Rich
The Independent

Paul Scully pleads with rail workers planning to strike

Paul Scully issued an appeal to rail workers planning on walking out next week, urging them to "get around the table."Union members from the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) will walk out from Network rail and 13 train operating companies in a dispute over pay and job losses."If you strike, you risk other businesses, other people's livelihoods, but also the rail system up and down the country including in London," the Small Business minister said.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Cancelled easyJet passengers wrongly told five times: no alternative flights

A family whose flight was cancelled by easyJet was wrongly told five times that there were no alternative routes to the airport they were due to fly home to, The Independent can reveal.Once the original flight had been scrapped, the group were automatically rebooked to fly the following day to a different UK airport.When they challenged the airline and tried to assert their entitlement to a different flight under European air passengers’ rights rules, the easyJet call centre repeatedly refused their legitimate request.Hannah and Richard Bicknell, together with their 18-month-old child, were supposed to fly home from Faro in Portugal to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Traveller uncertainty and ‘panic’ over which summer flights will be cancelled

Tens of thousands of people face weeks of holiday uncertainty as it emerged airlines have yet to agree which summer flights will be scrapped, despite Gatwick announcing up to 50 cancellations a day.Holidaymakers with trips booked from the Sussex airport could be waiting up to two weeks to find find out whether their flight will be cancelled, one travel expert told The Independent.And even then, many might not be able to rebook due to an ongoing lack of capacity.Gatwick airport announced on Friday that it was reducing the number of flights during July and August because of staff shortages....
TRAVEL
The Independent

England post new world-record ODI total in 232-run win over Netherlands

England rampaged to a world record 498-4 following Jos Buttler’s breathtaking belligerence as the Netherlands were blown away in the first one-day international.Not only was the previous ODI best of 481-6, which England amassed against Australia four years ago, eclipsed but this betters the 496-4 Surrey registered against Gloucestershire, which had stood as the List A benchmark since April 2007.Buttler missed out on breaking his own record for the fastest century by an England batter by just one ball, reaching three figures from 47 deliveries, before finishing unbeaten on 162 off 70 as Matthew Mott’s reign as limited-overs head coach...
WORLD
#Jamaica#Britain#Bbc Weather#Turkey#Britons#The Met Office
The Independent

Tesco bosses see changing shopper behaviour as inflation bites

Tesco bosses have warned they are seeing “early indications of changing customer behaviour” due to pressure on households from soaring inflation.Chief executive Ken Murphy highlighted “unprecedented increases” in the cost of living for customers.Mr Murphy said Tesco had seen an increase in shoppers turning to own-label products for staples such as bread, pasta and baked beans as they have sought to reduce their weekly shopping bills.However, he stressed that it is “too early” to predict how food inflation will change over the coming year, despite a report on Thursday by the Institute of Grocery Distribution (IGD) that prices could increase...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘risks plunging UK into recession’ with call to hold down wages, economists warn

A group of 67 economists has written to Boris Johnson to warn him he is “fighting the wrong battle” by trying to keep wages down, and risks plunging the UK into recession as a result.The prime minister last week warned of a 1970s-style “wage-price spiral” fuelling inflation if pay packets were to increase in line with soaring prices.But the economists – including academics from Oxford, Cambridge and London universities – said that the opposite was true, with the economy in need of additional household spending power to maintain demand.The warning came as the Unite union released research suggesting that almost...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Covid infections increased by 43% in week after platinum jubilee, new estimates show

Covid-19 infections in the UK increased by 43 per cent in the week after the platinum jubilee celebrations, according to new estimates.The Omicron variants BA.4 and BA.5 are believed to be behind the sudden increase, though scientists said the mass gatherings over the long weekend “would certainly not have helped”.The number of people in hospital with and because of Covid is also showing signs of an upwards trend, suggesting the virus is once again becoming more prevalent across the country.A total of 1.4 million people in private households are estimated to have had the virus last week, up from 989,800...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

‘Four chips on a plate’: Ministers told to boost school meal funding as children ‘getting smaller portions’

Ministers have been told they must raise the amount of money spent on children’s school meals amid claims that pupils are going home hungry because of shrinking portion sizes. The Independent has heard from parents and headteachers who say children are being given less to eat as food costs soar. One primary school headteacher said that his pupils were given just “four or five chips on their plate”, while a parent at another school said food was running out in the canteen.Caterers have already been forced to replace some items with cheaper alternatives as they deal with rising costs,...
EDUCATION
The Independent

The Independent

