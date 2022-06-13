ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Are Sam Asghari's Sisters? Britney Spears Wedding Photo Goes Viral

By Jamie Burton
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After Britney Spears got married at a celeb-filled ceremony, the sisters of her new husband were pulled into the spotlight after their photographs went...

StyleCaster

We Finally Know if Rihanna’s Son Looks More Like Her or A$AP Rocky—Here’s Whose ‘Eyes’ He Has

Click here to read the full article. He gets it from his parents. Rihanna’s baby looks a lot like A$AP Rocky and the “Umbrella” singer. An insider revealed to In Touch Weekly on May 23, 2022, that the baby has a great resemblance to both of his parents. Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13, 2022, in Los Angeles, per TMZ.” Rihanna and A$AP’s little boy is adorable. Not many people have met their bundle of joy yet, but they’ve sent photographs and have excitedly FaceTimed friends with him. He’s a cross between the two of them and...
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son has the moves like dad in cute video

Mick Jagger’s 5-year-old son, Deveraux, rocked out backstage during a recent Rolling Stones concert in Liverpool, England. Sporting an adorable Rolling Stones T-shirt and sneakers, Deveraux showed off his best dance moves, spinning around and shaking his floppy hair as he danced to The Rolling Stones’ 1969 song, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want.”
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Aren't Thrilled About This Element of Their Mom's Relationship With Travis Barker

Click here to read the full article. Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker’s steamy PDA has been off the charts since they’ve started dating. While we’re not exactly mad about it (um, couple goals!), Kardashian’s children — Mason, 12, Penelope, 9 and Reign, 7 — are really not on board with all the love and affection they’ve been witnessing between their mom and stepdad. In the May 19 episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kardashian and Barker were engaging in one of their many usual make out sessions in front of all three kiddos. Penelope and Reign were in the middle of...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee breaks silence as she mourns death of fire victim

Sharon Osbourne's daughter Aimee has shared a heartbreaking statement after escaping a fire at her recording studio last week. The musician left the burning building with her producer, but tragically a third person lost their life. In a message posted on Instagram, Aimee named the victim, Nathan Avery Edwards, known...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle poses with baby daughter Lili at her first birthday party

The Duchess of Sussex has been pictured with her baby daughter Lili at home in Windsor at the little girl's intimate first birthday party. Prince Harry and Meghan's close friend, photographer Misan Harriman, shared the black-and-white group photo on Instagram which also featured his wife and daughters. "It was such...
WORLD
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon’s Pregnant GF Bre Tiesi Reveals Bare Baby Bump In Mesh Top: Photos

Bre Tiesi appears to be focusing on the arrival of her son amid the news of her baby daddy, Nick Cannon, expecting his ninth child with another woman. Stepping out in Los Angeles on Friday, June 10, Bre was all smiles as she showed off her growing baby bump in a revealing mesh top. The Instagram model, whose divorce from NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized in November, paired the chic look with black leather pants, stiletto heels and a designer handbag.
LOS ANGELES, CA
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Just Dropped A Major Bombshell About Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On 'Ellen'

Jennifer Aniston’s appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show was iconic for so many reasons. The 53-year-old former Friends star – who looked stunning in a cut-out black jumpsuit, by the way – appeared on the 64-year-old comedian’s last ever show on Thursday, May 26th, after being a guest on the first ever episode of the show 19 years ago, and gave one of her most candid interviews ever!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, 16, Shows Off Killer Dance Moves During Class With Famed LA Dance Troupe

Shiloh Jolie Pitt has moves! The 16-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie is an amazing dancer! She appears to have been seen showing off her skills in a recently surfaced video, which appears to be her, from the Millenium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, which showed her choreography from a class taught by Coby Mosby. Shiloh first appears around the one-minute mark, and she can be seen showing off her moves with two fellow dancers next to her!
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Britney Spears' ex-husband after crashing her wedding in Thousand Oaks

Britney Spears' ex-husband was arrested by Ventura County deputies after he crashed her wedding in Thousand Oaks.According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Department, private security detained Jason Alexander shortly after 2 p.m. at the Spears' home, before the wedding. Deputies arrived soon after and arrested him for an outstanding warrant from Napa. Details of how he gained access to the property have not been released. Authorities said that this is an ongoing investigation and more charges can be filed against Alexander once investigators determine the ex-husband's intent and if crimes were committed.Spears and Alexander were married for less than three days in 2004. 
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
Page Six

Kylie Jenner shares sweet pics with Stormi ahead of Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding

Kylie Jenner and her daughter, Stormi, are living their best lives in Italy. After touching down in Portofino earlier this week – for Kourtney Kardashian’s upcoming wedding to Travis Barker – the reality star and her 4-year-old mini-me wasted no time snapping pics during their idyllic Italian Riviera getaway. “Just me, storm, and coconut traveling the world together ✨♥️,” Jenner, 24, captioned a sweet slideshow, in which the tyke tightly clutched her doll, Coconut. The duo also posed on a balcony against a breathtaking view of the Mediterranean, while a third snap depicted Jenner helping Stormi descend upon a picturesque outdoor staircase. In another...
CELEBRITIES
