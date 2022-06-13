ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige rejected Avengers: Endgame detail for new series

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

The writer of Marvel ’s new TV show had an Avengers: Endgame idea rejected by Kevin Feige .

Ms Marvel ’s first episode, which was released on Disney Plus earlier this month, introduced Kamala Khan ( Iman Vellani ), a character who is obsessed with superheroes, specifically Captain Marvel.

In the episode, Kamala shares details of the climactic battle sequence against Thanos in 2019 blockbuster Avengers: Endgame on her YouTube channel. She tells her followers that the information she learned about the battle came from Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man’s podcasts.

Originally, though, if executive producer and head writer Bisha K Ali had her way, the world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) would have known about the Endgame battle due to the fact it was live streamed for all the world to see.

“At one point, like early days before we kind of expanded the creative team out, I was like, ‘Kevin, what if there was like, drones and a live stream of the battle of Endgame ?” she said during an appearance on The Wrap ’s podcast .

Feige was not too enthused about the idea, with Ali stating: “And he was like, ‘Bisha, no.’ I’m like, ‘There wasn’t one Twitch streamer around for the final battle of Endgame ? Are we kidding?’”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18keCU_0g9C2icO00

Ms Marvel ’s season premiere featured an Easter egg, revealing a funny detail about Guardians of the Galaxy character Groot .

Vellani has won praise for her role as Kamala Khan – as well as for tackling studio president Kevin Feige about a “wrong” Marvel detail that made it way into the recent Doctor Strange 2 .

Find The Independent ’s review of Ms Marvel ’s first episode here .

Kevin Feige
