Mailbag: Where does the Detroit Lions’ roster rank in the NFC North?

By Jeremy Reisman
Pride Of Detroit
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen assessing the Detroit Lions’ offseason, we often get stuck in the trap of seeing things through a singular lens. In the NFL, it’s not always about how much you improve in the offseason, but how much you improve relative to the rest of your division. In-division games represent over 35...

The Spun

Green Bay Packers Released Kicker On Monday

The Green Bay Packers did some shuffling of their kicking depth chart behind Mason Crosby on Monday. Green Bay picked up undrafted rookie kicker Gabe Brkic off of waivers and released Dominik Eberle, who signed with the team this offseason. Brkic, who kicked in college at Oklahoma, was let go...
ClutchPoints

Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions signed former Michigan Wolverine standout wide receiver Devin Funchess. According to ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, the Lions are going to be moving Funchess over to tight end. That move seems to make a lot of sense, considering his size and skill set. Lions announced they have signed former University […] The post Lions add Cam Newton’s former weapon to play with Jameson Williams, TJ Hockenson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Lions Moving Devin Funchess To Tight End: NFL World Reacts

The Detroit Lions have a new weapon on the offensive side of the ball. On Tuesday, the NFC North franchise has signed Devin Funchess. However, he won't be playing wide receiver for the team. The Lions announced Funchess will be playing tight end for them. "Lions announced they have signed...
Yardbarker

Lions Sign TE Devin Funchess

The big-bodied Funchess is also apparently converting from wide receiver to tight end for Detroit. Funchess, 28, is a former second-round pick by the Panthers in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He finished his four-year rookie contract with Carolina before agreeing to a one-year deal worth up to $13 million with the Colts in 2019.
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga, Michigan State Game

Another college basketball aircraft carrier game will be played this upcoming season, per a report. According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, Gonzaga and Michigan State are in advanced discussions about playing a neutral-site game on Veteran's Day. If finalized, the game will be played on an aircraft carrier. "NEWS:...
Yardbarker

Devin Funchess Comments On His New Position And Team

The Detroit Lions need a lot of help after finishing the 2021 season at 3-13-1. There was reason to celebrate when the team finally broke their winless streak after almost a year. But of their three victories last season, only one is worth commending. You have to give it to...
Packers.com

Packers claim K Gabe Brkic off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have claimed K Gabe Brkic (BUR-kitch) off of waivers from the Minnesota Vikings and released K Dominik Eberle. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transactions Tuesday. Brkic (6-3, 201) was originally signed by the Minnesota Vikings in May as an undrafted rookie free agent out of...
The Spun

Lions Moving Veteran NFL Wide Receiver To Tight End

On Tuesday afternoon, the Detroit Lions made headlines by signing a veteran wide receiver. Normally, adding a wide receiver this late in free agency doesn't move the needle. However, when the Lions introduced longtime wide receiver Devin Funchess as their latest addition, they did so with an interesting caveat. Funchess...
MLB Trade Rumors

Tigers designate reliever Jacob Barnes for assignment

The Detroit Tigers announced they’ve designated reliever Jacob Barnes for assignment and optioned outfielder Derek Hill to Triple-A Toledo. The moves open a pair of 26-man roster spots for right-hander Drew Hutchison and lefty Tyler Alexander, who will be added to the active roster tomorrow. Hutchison is being selected from Toledo, while Alexander will be reinstated from the 15-day injured list. Detroit’s 40-man roster count remains at 38.
Axios Detroit

The first openly gay football player was a Detroit Lion

👋 Hey, it's Sam. Did you know the first NFL player to come out as gay spent the 1968 season in Detroit?Driving the news: I didn't, but learned about David Kopay during a Detroit Historic Pride walking tour with former city employee Michael Boettcher.The gritty fullback played for the 49ers, Lions, Saints, Packers, Raiders and Washington. He took the field with stars like Archie Manning and was coached by Vince Lombardi.Why it matters: Kopay credits Lions teammate Alex Karras with saving his life while he struggled with his sexuality inside an NFL locker room early in his career."He supported me as a friend. Alex wasn't gay of course, but he was a wonderful, intelligent, smart man," Kopay told the Austin Chronicle in 2013. "Alex's support, it meant everything to me."Zoom in: Kopay's book, The David Kopay Story, documents his life as a gay man who played nine years in the NFL. It became a New York Times bestseller in 1977. Dave Kopay (second from top left) is pictured among his 1968 Detroit Lions teammates.
