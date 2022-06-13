ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Marcelo fights back tears in emotional farewell to Real Madrid

By Andy Hampson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jwCS_0g9C2SRe00

Marcelo fought back the tears as he bade an emotional farewell to Real Madrid on Monday.

The Brazilian – the most decorated player in the club’s history – was honoured at a special tribute ceremony in recognition of his glittering 16-year spell with the Spanish giants.

The 34-year-old is leaving the club when his contract expires at the end of the month after winning 25 trophies, including five Champions Leagues and six LaLiga titles, during his time at the Bernabeu Stadium.

The club captain was presented with Real’s gold membership badge by president Florentino Perez and, although clearly touched, insisted it was a day for happiness rather than sadness.

Speaking at a press conference broadcast by the club’s media channels afterwards, the left-back said: “Today is the happiest day since I have been in Madrid because as I leave I realise that I have left a legacy.”

Marcelo, who will become a free agent next month, intends to continue playing and has been linked with Fenerbahce and Marseille.

Asked if he felt his service should have entitled him to another year with Real, he said: “I do not feel like a legend. There is no problem leaving Madrid. Life doesn’t end here. I am not going saying, ‘I wanted another year’.

“I am always going to support Real Madrid and together we have decided to leave it well, and through the front door, looking at everyone’s face.

“I did not want to stay for another year or two out of pity.”

Marcelo would not be drawn on where he might play next.

Today is the happiest day since I have been in Madrid because as I leave I realise that I have left a legacy.

Marcelo

He said: “When we have something I will talk about it on Instagram! I am going to continue playing. I believe I can continue but I am not thinking much about the future (yet).

“The most difficult thing is to say goodbye. To put on this shirt has been the most beautiful.”

Perez also paid tribute to Marcelo, who made 545 appearances for Real in all competitions.

The president said: “It is going to be a day full of emotions. We wanted to pay a passionate tribute to our great captain. We speak of a legend, the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid.

“Dear Marcelo, you have accomplished all the dreams. You have won absolutely everything.

“You are without doubt one of the best full-backs in the history of world football, a unique player.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino 'SACKED as manager of PSG with the club and Argentine finally reaching an agreement on his exit from the French giants'... just months after he guided them to the Ligue 1 title

Mauricio Pochettino has reportedly been sacked as manager of Paris Saint-Germain after the Argentine and the club reached an agreement on his exit. Pochettino has been in charge for 18 months and led the club to the Ligue 1 title in his first full season, finishing 15 points clear of second placed Marseille - the biggest margin of victory in any of Europe's big five divisions.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Those who say Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi know nothing about football,' insists Marco van Basten... but Holland legend also reckons Argentina superstar is not among the top THREE best players of all time

Former Holland manager Marco van Basten has insisted anyone that thinks Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi knows nothing about football. PSG forward Messi and Manchester United star Ronaldo have been compared for years in the debate of who is the best player in the world as they gone head-to-head in their glittering careers.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid#The Tears#Brazilian#Spanish#Champions Leagues#Marseille
theScore

Report: Pogba agrees to rejoin Juventus on free transfer

Paul Pogba has verbally agreed to join Juventus for a second time as his Manchester United contract winds down, according to The Guardian's Fabrizio Romano. The Frenchman will take home a net salary of €8 million per season before bonuses - a significant drop from his income at the Red Devils - to ensure his return to Turin. United recently confirmed Pogba will be a free agent when his deal expires at the end of June.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
SPORTbible

La Liga Makes Complaint To UEFA Over Erling Haaland Signing

Erling Haaland's decision to move to Manchester City hasn't gone down well with La Liga chief Javier Tebas, who has made an official complaint to UEFA. Haaland's move being completed earlier this week really brings forward the scary prospect of a City team who scored 99 goals in the league last season adding one of the most ruthless and efficient strikers in the world to their team.
UEFA
ClutchPoints

Barcelona makes crucial decision on Dani Alves’ future

Barcelona’s financial struggles have made it difficult to navigate the summer transfer window. Without the necessary funds to compete for major signings, Barca knows they will have to part ways with some key players if they want to bring in new faces. Among the players set to be shown the exit door is veteran defender […] The post Barcelona makes crucial decision on Dani Alves’ future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Report: Manchester United Expected To Approach Ajax To Sign Antony

Manchester United are now said to be expected to report themselves to Ajax to approach the Dutch side to sign winger Antony, according to a new report. United are in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer with Antony understood to be a priority target for Erik Ten Hag as the manager sees him as a promising talent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Spanish midfielder Marc Roca is Leeds boss Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer after the Premier League side agree a £10.4m deal with Bayern Munich

Marc Roca will join Leeds United in July, after an agreement was agreed between the Premier League side and Bayern Munich. Spanish midfielder Roca has become Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch's third signing of the summer, and will arrive at Elland Road in July. A former Spain Under-21 international, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Paul Merson insists beloved Arsenal should enter transfer race for James Ward-Prowse as he compares midfielder with Trent Alexander-Arnold - and labels Southampton captain 'one of the BEST passers in England'

Former Arsenal player Paul Merson has sent a message to Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, calling on his previous club to make a move for Southampton's James Ward-Prowse in the summer transfer window. Ward-Prowse is set to leave the south coast amid rumoured interest from West Ham, Newcastle, and Manchester United,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'enter race to sign Robert Lewandowski' from Bayern Munich as Thomas Tuchel 'looks to replace Romelu Lukaku'... but the Blues 'know they're behind PSG and Barcelona in pursuit of the wantaway 33-year-old'

Chelsea have reportedly thrown their hat into the ring to sign Robert Lewandowski – but find themselves behind Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona in the race to sign him. The Polish striker put Europe's top sides on high alert last month when he publicly declared his career at Bayern Munich was 'over'. He has made it plain he wants out of the German champions which has seen PSG and Barcelona fight for his services in recent weeks.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus have a Spanish competitor for Ligue 1 defender

Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini, Juventus are looking for a solid defender capable of replacing the former captain. While Federico Gatti will try to claim a starting spot alongside Matthijs de Ligt or Leonardo Bonucci, the Bianconeri still need a more accomplished center back. For his part, Benoit Badiashile...
SOCCER
BBC

Porto agree to sell Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in £34m deal

Porto say they have agreed to sell midfielder Fabio Vieira to Arsenal in a 40m euro (£34.2m) deal. The Portuguese club released a statement saying Arsenal would pay an initial 35m euros (£29.9m) for Vieira with the rest in potential add-ons. Vieira, 22, has yet to win a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

The Independent

698K+
Followers
227K+
Post
330M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy