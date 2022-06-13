Amber Heard Doesn't Blame Jury as Johnny Depp a 'Fantastic Actor'—Interview
"I actually understand," Heard told Savannah Guthrie of the jury ruling in Depp's favor. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know...www.newsweek.com
"I actually understand," Heard told Savannah Guthrie of the jury ruling in Depp's favor. "He's a beloved character and people feel they know...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0