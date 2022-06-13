Sonos Ray Is a Budget Soundbar to Ease You Into a Home Filled With Music

Cutting-edge TVs are awesome but not everyone wants to spend an arm and a leg to get one. Plus, the content required to actually take advantage of all of the highest-end features still isn't particularly accessible. If you just want a midsized panel for a living room or bedroom that offers a great resolution and easy access to the streaming services you know and love, you can't go wrong with today's deal at Walmart. Over there, you can pick up RCA's 50-inch 4K Roku TV for just $198. That's about half off its retail price and a stellar deal for a TV of this size and with this feature set.

