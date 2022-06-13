Trump 'Directed,' 'Motivated,' January 6 Riot: Retired Gen. Russel Honoré
Retried Lieutenant General Russel Honoré shared his reaction to the January 6 hearings with Newsweek, saying Donald Trump should face criminal...www.newsweek.com
Retried Lieutenant General Russel Honoré shared his reaction to the January 6 hearings with Newsweek, saying Donald Trump should face criminal...www.newsweek.com
Former President Trump responded that all he did was, invite his Supporters to D.C. on the day his Election loss was to be certified in Congress, and sending them there after saying, "You have to fight likeHell, or you won't have a Country anymore!!".
Past time for the DOJ to take action. The Trump apologists, enablers, and fanatics need to see him in jail. Lock him up for dereliction of duty and breaking his oath of office. He not only failed to defend the Constitution he tore it to shreds.
Oh we know he did and the proud boys will prove it . You see the proud boys had a documentary filmmaker with them for two days. They had many interviews during that . So you should watch the heArings and get your head out of the sand. And yes it was a riot to over throw the government. It’s called a coup. People dead . The Capitol was trashed . You didn’t watch Jan 6 when your man gave his big speech . Maybe you should really start paying attention . Save your self some embarrassment.
Comments / 262