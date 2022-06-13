ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Lone Star College System Trustees to conduct Budget Workshop meeting, Workshop and Regular meeting June 16

By Bill Van Rysdam
Woodlands Online& LLC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Lone Star College System Board of Trustees will hold a Budget Workshop meeting Thursday, June 16, at 3:30 p.m. and a Workshop and Regular meeting Thursday, June 16, at 5 p.m. Both meetings will be held in the Training and Development Center Board Room, 5000 Research...

