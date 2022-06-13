Lone Star College System Trustees to conduct Budget Workshop meeting, Workshop and Regular meeting June 16

Bathroom(s): 5.5 Total Area: 6785 Sq. Ft. Lot Desc: Cleared, Cul-De-Sac, On Golf Course, Subdivision Lot, Wooded. Exquisite Custom T.D. Cox home designed & built with elegance & timeless architectural details situated on 1.18 acres of majestic grounds on the Player Course. Home boasts 6785 sq ft living space, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, & 2 half baths. Step into the soaring entry & enjoy the magnificence of the formal living w/fireplace, elevator, wine room, formal dining & many walls of windows. Primary suite includes stunning views of outdoors, spa like bath plus his/her closets. Study features fireplace, built-ins & great view of outdoors. Open concept kitchen w/center island, Wolf appliances, breakfast room, family room w/fireplace & built-ins, luxurious game room/card room w/built-ins/wet bar/ice maker. Guest suite down. Upstairs find 3 secondary ensuite bedrooms, media room, plus game room w/balcony. Entertainment outdoors: pool/spa w/led color changing lights, 1200+ sq ft covered space, outdoor kitchen w/Wolf Grill, wood burning fireplace, fire pit, mosquito mister & 45 KW whole house generator.
Comments / 0