Lone Star College System Trustees to conduct Budget Workshop meeting, Workshop and Regular meeting June 16

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2748 Sq. Ft. This Tom Cox designed home is located off the well-known street of Huntsman’s Horn & Golf Community. Nestled at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac surrounded by trees. This home is steps from The Woodlands Tournament Golf Course & easily accessed by hike & bike trails. The front walkway guides you through mature trees & flowerbeds to a large double front door. Step through into a large welcoming living room w/high ceilings & exposed staircase. The updated windows offer an abundance of light & great views to the low maintenance back yard & beautiful deck. The kitchen features a custom pantry, tons of counterspace & stainless steel double ovens. Beautiful sunroom addition is located off the spacious laundry room. The flexible floor plan has an optional office or fifth bedroom on the first floor. Primary bedroom located on first floor with updated bath. Other bedrooms located on second floor. This home is walkable to The Woodlands town center w/lots of restaurants, shopping & entertainment.

THE WOODLANDS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO